Honeycomb Insurance Expands Commercial Insurance Offering With New Lessor's Risk Only Coverage

The digital insurer brings its new LRO offering to Michigan, Massachusetts, and Illinois, enabling agents to place well-managed properties of any age with fast, property-level pricing and consistent underwriting

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Honeycomb Insurance, a fast-growing digital insurer specializing in landlord and condominium associations, today announced the expansion of its new Lessor's Risk Only (LRO) coverage to Michigan, Massachusetts, and Illinois. The move expands Honeycomb's LRO footprint from four to seven states, giving agents in these markets a new way to place office, retail, and other commercial properties through Honeycomb's digital platform.

The expansion builds on Honeycomb's growing relationships with agents who already use the platform for multifamily and condominium businesses. By extending its offering to additional commercial property types, Honeycomb allows agents to place more of their portfolios through one streamlined digital experience, with greater pricing differentiation based on the individual characteristics of each property.

Honeycomb's LRO coverage is built on the same technology-driven underwriting infrastructure that powers its existing products. Agents can quickly quote and bind policies for individual properties, full schedules, or entire portfolios, using a physical address for initial eligibility. Honeycomb evaluates each property on its own merits, allowing agents to quickly identify appetite and access pricing that more closely reflects the individual risk.

"Expanding LRO into Michigan, Massachusetts, and Illinois is an important step in growing what we can offer to our agent network," said Itai Ben-Zaken, Co-Founder and CEO of Honeycomb Insurance. "Our agents already know and trust the Honeycomb platform, and we're giving them the ability to bring more of their commercial property business to us with the same speed, ease, and property-level underwriting that defines our platform."

Honeycomb Insurance now covers approximately $150 billion in real estate value across 26 states, with continued expansion planned throughout the year. The company has scaled significantly while maintaining underwriting discipline at the core of its strategy, enabling consistent renewal pricing with minimal average annual premium increases.

About Honeycomb Insurance

Honeycomb Insurance is a deep-tech property and casualty digital insurer specializing in tailored coverage for landlords and condominium associations. Built by insurance and real estate veterans, the company leverages proprietary technology to deliver custom underwriting and competitive pricing for properties that traditional carriers often overlook. Honeycomb's platform eliminates the need for physical inspections and supports admitted and non-admitted products across over 26 states, covering over 70% of the US population. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in the U.S. and Israel, Honeycomb manages over $150 billion in insured assets.

Contact Information:

Ofir Zimber

ofirz@tellny.com

+1 3478435223

SOURCE: Honeycomb

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/honeycomb-insurance-expands-commercial-insurance-offering-with-new-l-1233969