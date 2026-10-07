Freedom Holding Corp. Named Among America's Greenest Companies 2026 by Newsweek

Recognition highlights the company's approach to environmental management, climate risk assessment and support for biodiversity and ecosystem restoration projects

EAST NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC), an international financial services and technology company, has been included in Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies 2026 ranking, which recognizes U.S. organizations for strong environmental performance and transparency.

The annual ranking, developed by Newsweek in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group and GIST Impact, assessed companies on more than 25 environmental indicators, including greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste generation, and sustainability data disclosure and commitments.

For Freedom Holding, the recognition comes as the company steps up its work on sustainability, both in its day-to-day operations and across its financial services business.

In September 2026, Freedom Holding published its latest Sustainability Report, outlining the progress made over the past financial year and the environmental and social projects it continues to support. The report was prepared in accordance with international reporting standards and the principles of the United Nations Global Compact. For the third consecutive year, selected sustainability disclosures underwent independent external assurance by Deloitte.

Freedom Holding is also working to make environmental considerations part of the way the Group operates. Its Environmental Policy, introduced in July 2025, sets out how the company approaches issues such as energy use, resource efficiency, waste, climate-related risks and environmental awareness, while also supporting projects with a broader environmental impact.

Supporting nature and biodiversity

Freedom Holding's environmental work goes beyond its own operations. The company also supports projects that respond to some of the region's most serious environmental challenges, particularly in Kazakhstan and across Central Asia.

One of these projects is focused on restoring parts of the dried Aral Sea bed. Through the Freedom Shapagat corporate fund, the company has supported the planting of black saxaul and other salt-tolerant vegetation in areas affected by the long-term retreat of the Aral Sea. The vegetation is intended to contribute to ecosystem restoration and help address the environmental effects associated with the exposed seabed.

Freedom Holding is also supporting efforts to restore the Turan tiger population in Kazakhstan in cooperation with the country's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. The initiative followed a memorandum on environmental cooperation signed in connection with COP29 and forms part of broader efforts to support biodiversity and the recovery of terrestrial ecosystems.

Another project, Eco-Aul, focuses on improving environmental resilience in Zhinishkekum, a village in the Aral district of Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda region. The initiative is designed to improve access to essential resources and services, including clean water, energy and medical services. A pilot based at a rural school is intended to demonstrate environmental solutions that could potentially be replicated in other communities.

These initiatives complement Freedom Holding's work on measuring and managing its own environmental footprint. The company has carried out greenhouse-gas inventories, developed financed-emissions calculations and introduced climate-risk assessments as part of a broader effort to integrate environmental factors into business decision-making.

"Being included in Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies 2026 is an important recognition of the work being done across our Group. We see environmental responsibility as a long-term commitment - from improving the way we assess climate-related risks to supporting practical projects that protect ecosystems and strengthen the resilience of local communities," said Timur Turlov, Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Holding Corp.

Sustainability as part of long-term development

Freedom Holding has been a participant in the United Nations Global Compact since 2023. Its sustainability approach incorporates the UN Global Compact principles and supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

During the FY2026 reporting period, Freedom Holding supported more than 80 projects contributing to 11 UN Sustainable Development Goals. These initiatives span environmental protection as well as education, health and well-being, sustainable cities and communities, sports, culture and social development.

The company's environmental efforts increasingly combine direct project support with more systematic management of climate-related risks. This includes assessing environmental exposure across financial portfolios, improving emissions measurement and strengthening internal policies governing environmental impacts.

Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies 2026 ranking is based on publicly available sustainability information and data analysis. According to Newsweek and its research partners, eligible organizations were evaluated for environmental performance and transparency, with criteria covering greenhouse-gas emissions, water consumption, waste and sustainability disclosures.

The full America's Greenest Companies 2026 ranking is available on Newsweek. Freedom Holding Corp.'s FY2026 Sustainability Report and environmental policies are available through the company's Investor Relations website.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. provides financial services in 24 countries, including Kazakhstan, the United States, multiple EU countries, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. The Company's principal executive office is located in New York City. In Kazakhstan, Freedom is actively developing its financial and digital ecosystem, which includes Freedom Bank, Freedom Broker, the insurance companies Freedom Life and Freedom insurance, as well as a lifestyle segment that features Arbuz.kz, Freedom Ticketon, and Aviata. Freedom Holding Corp. shares are traded on the U.S. technology exchange NASDAQ, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), and the Astana International Exchange (AIX) under the ticker symbol FRHC. Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the common stock is included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Contact Information

Natalia Kharlashina

Head of Public Relations

prglobal@ffin.kz

+77013641454

SOURCE: Freedom Holding Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/freedom-holding-corp.-named-among-americas-greenest-companies-2026-b-1233977