Sound Money Defense League's Jp Cortez to Speak at New Orleans Investment Conference

Experts gather at this premier investment conference to discuss precious metals, geopolitics, and the future of money

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Sound Money Defense League Executive Director Jp Cortez will speak at the 52nd annual New Orleans Investment Conference, October 28-31, 2026, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. This globally renowned conference will feature many of the world's top investors, geopolitical analysts, and sound money policy experts.

The title of Jp's talk is "What Has Government Done to Our Money? (And What We Can Do About It)." He will trace the undermining of the U.S. dollar, review legislative gains pertaining to gold and silver at the state and federal levels over the last 13 years, and lay out practical steps that investors can still take to protect themselves, and lawmakers can take to bolster state balance sheets with precious metals.

Cortez said, "For more than five decades, the New Orleans Investment Conference has been a key gathering for precious metals investors to gain insights into the forces shaping gold, silver, and the global monetary system. It's an honor to participate in this legendary event, and I look forward to a frank discussion of what government has done to our money and what we're doing about it."

Brien Lundin, president and CEO of Jefferson Financial and host of the New Orleans Investment Conference, said, "Jp has been in the middle of the fight to restore sound money through policy efforts for more than a decade. I'm glad he'll be in New Orleans to talk about what that means for investors."

Cortez joins Doug Casey, Grant Williams, Danielle DiMartino Booth, Brent Johnson, Frank Giustra, George Gammon, Mark Skousen, and host Brien Lundin, among many others.

About the Speaker

Jp Cortez is the executive director of the Sound Money Defense League, the nation's leading organization working to remonetize gold and silver through nationwide legislative efforts since 2014. He is a Club for Growth Foundation Fellow, a graduate of Auburn University and a multiple-time Mises University alumnus. Jp is the lead author of the Sound Money Index and editor-in-chief of the Sound Money Review. Follow him on X (Twitter) @JpCortez27.

About the Event & Host Organization

Founded in 1974 by James U. Blanchard III and now in its 52nd year, the New Orleans Investment Conference is hosted by Brien Lundin and Jefferson Financial. Long regarded as a premier gathering of private investors, the conference brings together macro analysts, precious-metals specialists, and resource investors for three and a half days of discussion on gold and silver, mining, inflation, the dollar, and wealth preservation. Past speakers have included Margaret Thatcher, Milton Friedman, F.A. Hayek, Ayn Rand, and Ron Paul.

The 2026 conference runs October 28-31 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Details are available at neworleansconference.com.

Jp Cortez is available for interviews before and after the event. To arrange an interview or request additional materials, reach out via the media contact listed below.

About the Sound Money Defense League

The Sound Money Defense League is the nation's leading sound money public policy group, working to restore gold and silver as America's constitutional money. Since 2014, the League has driven change at the state and federal levels through legislation, grassroots organizing, research, and publications - including the Sound Money Index, the Sound Money Review, and its scholarship and fellowship programs.

High-resolution photos, the speaker's headshot, and organization logos are available on request.

Media Contact

Jp Cortez

Executive Director, Sound Money Defense League

Email: Jp.Cortez@SoundMoneyDefense.org

Web: SoundMoneyDefense.org

SOURCE: Sound Money Defense League

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sound-money-defense-leagues-jp-cortez-to-speak-at-new-orleans-in-1233989