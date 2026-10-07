Collaboration brings together Malaysian quantum and cybersecurity expertise with Quantropi's QiSpaceTM platform to advance quantum-safe capabilities, practical applications and future R&D in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Quantropi Inc., the Canadian leader in quantum-safe cybersecurity, and MIMOS Berhad, Malaysia's national applied research and development centre, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the evaluation, adoption and commercialisation of quantum-safe cybersecurity technologies in Malaysia.





MIMOS Berhad and Quantropi Inc. formalise their Strategic Collaboration Agreement to advance quantum-safe cybersecurity technologies and solutions in Malaysia, paving the way for joint use cases, proof-of-concept projects, commercialisation and future R&D.

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The collaboration brings together MIMOS' capabilities in quantum technologies, cybersecurity and quantum key distribution with Quantropi's Quantum Secure Key Distribution (QSKD) solution and quantum-safe cybersecurity technologies. The organisations have already conducted technical evaluation and trial activities, providing a foundation for deeper collaboration to explore how quantum-safe technologies can be applied, integrated and developed for Malaysia's evolving digital and cybersecurity needs.

Under the Strategic Collaboration Agreement, MIMOS and Quantropi will jointly identify and develop potential applications, market and ecosystem engagement, evaluate use cases, develop proof-of-concept projects and explore opportunities for subsequent deployment, commercialisation and technology development.

Turning Quantum-Safe Innovation into Practical Deployment

As organisations prepare for the security implications of quantum computing, the transition from research and technology evaluation to practical deployment is becoming increasingly important.

The MIMOS-Quantropi collaboration is designed to address that transition by combining international quantum-safe cybersecurity innovation with Malaysian technical, integration and market expertise.

"Malaysia is building important capabilities in quantum technologies and cybersecurity, and this collaboration creates an opportunity to translate those capabilities into practical quantum-safe applications that can strengthen Malaysia's digital resilience," said Dr. Saat Shukri Embong, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, MIMOS Berhad. "By combining MIMOS' local technology and integration expertise with Quantropi's QSKD technology, we can jointly evaluate real-world use cases and establish pathways towards deployment across strategically important sectors."

James Nguyen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quantropi, said the collaboration represents an important step in expanding access to practical quantum-safe cybersecurity technologies.

"MIMOS brings deep technical expertise, strong capabilities in quantum technologies and cybersecurity, and an important understanding of the Malaysian market," said Nguyen. "Together, we have an opportunity to move beyond discussion about the quantum threat and demonstrate how quantum-safe technologies can be integrated into real-world environments today. We are excited to build on the technical work already completed together and develop meaningful customer and research opportunities in Malaysia."

Strengthening Quantum-Safe Security with QiSpaceTM QSKD

A key focus of the collaboration will be Quantropi's QSKD solution, which provides a software-based approach to secure key delivery designed to operate over existing digital infrastructure. This enables organisations to introduce an additional layer of quantum-safe protection without requiring specialised hardware or dedicated fibre networks.

In addition to customer and commercialisation activities, MIMOS and Quantropi may undertake joint R&D initiatives in parallel.

"The combination of commercialisation and R&D is particularly important," Dr. Shukri added. "It allows us to look beyond the deployment of existing technologies and explore how this collaboration can contribute to Malaysia's longer-term quantum-safe capabilities. The value ultimately lies in building knowledge, talent and technology that can strengthen the resilience of Malaysian organisations and industries as they prepare for the next generation of cybersecurity challenges."

Building Malaysia's Quantum-Safe Future

MIMOS and Quantropi share a common objective of translating advances in quantum and cybersecurity technologies into practical capabilities that can support Malaysia's evolving digital security needs.

Their work will span technical evaluation, application development and R&D, with a focus on identifying high-value use cases, demonstrating quantum-safe security in real-world environments and contributing to Malaysia's longer-term quantum-safe capabilities.

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About MIMOS Berhad

MIMOS Berhad, a strategic agency under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), is Malaysia's national applied R&D centre and innovation catalyst. MIMOS drives technology development and adoption by connecting research, industry, and policy to address national priorities and create socio-economic impact.

Its role spans applied research, technology commercialisation, ecosystem and standards development, policy and roadmap advisory, and talent capacity building. Through strategic collaborations across the public and private sectors, MIMOS enables the translation of innovation into scalable solutions that strengthen Malaysia's technological capabilities, economic resilience, and global competitiveness.

For more information, please visit www.mimos.my.

For Media Enquiries, kindly contact our Corporate Communication team:

Patricia Liew

Senior Manager

Corporate Communication

Email: patricia.liew@mimos.my

Nurazuin Wahab

Assistant Manager

Corporate Communication

Email: nurazuin.wahab@mimos.my

Nuramalina Husna

Senior Executive

Corporate Communication

Email: Nuramalina.nurdin@mimos.my

About Quantropi

Quantropi is a Canadian dual-use cybersecurity company delivering quantum-secure solutions for telecom, defence, government, IoT/embedded, and enterprise markets. Its flagship QiSpace platform provides a software-defined approach to quantum-secure protection, offering quantum-native encryption, quantum-grade entropy, and quantum-secure key distribution (QSKD) for resilient, future-proof security.

For more information, please visit www.quantropi.com

For Media Enquiries, kindly contact our Corporate team:







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