The International Insurance Society (IIS) and Insurance Thought Leadership (ITL), in partnership with Lloyd's, today announced the winners of the 2026 Global Innovation Awards. The awards recognize organizations developing innovative solutions to some of the most pressing challenges facing insurance and risk management.

Aon has been named the 2026 Property Casualty Innovator of the Year for its Next Gen Disaster Finance initiative, an innovative approach to disaster recovery financing through its catastrophe bond for the Government of Jamaica, developed with the World Bank. Liberty Mutual has been named the 2026 Predict Prevent Innovator of the Year for Liberty+, its digital home resilience platform.

The winners will be recognized at the Global Insurance Forum 2026, taking place Nov. 15-16 at the Lloyd's building in London, England. On Nov. 16, representatives from Aon and Liberty Mutual will participate in the Global Innovation Awards Panel: Driving Change Through Innovation, moderated by Dawn Miller, Chief Commercial Officer of Lloyd's and CEO of Lloyd's Americas.

2026 Global Innovation Awards Winners

Property Casualty Innovator of the Year

Aon: Next Gen Disaster Finance: A New Model for Impact-Driven Climate Recovery

Aon's catastrophe bond enabled Jamaica to rapidly access recovery funding following Hurricane Melissa in October 2025. The $150M bond uses a parametric structure tied to hurricane intensity and location, enabling recovery funding within weeks, following a qualifying storm. As the first catastrophe bond sponsored by a Caribbean government and small island state, it demonstrates how innovative risk-transfer solutions can expand climate resilience, reduce fiscal strain and create a scalable model for disaster recovery around the world.

Chris Lefferdink, Head of North America, ILS, at Aon, will present on the Global Innovation Awards panel at the Global Insurance Forum.

Predict Prevent Innovator of the Year

Liberty Mutual: Liberty+, a Digital Home Resilience Platform

Liberty+ helps homeowners identify and reduce risks before damage occurs through personalized guidance, preventive maintenance tools and solutions addressing severe weather, water damage, roof condition and other home risks. The platform brings prevention into the homeowner experience, helping customers take proactive steps to strengthen the resilience of their homes.

Emily Murphy, an innovation leader at Liberty Mutual's innovation arm, Solaria Labs, will present on the Global Innovation Awards panel at the Global Insurance Forum.

Other 2026 finalists included Schaefer City Technologies, recognized for NaVel, an AI-powered early warning system designed to identify casualty claims at risk of resulting in Nuclear Verdicts; Sedgwick, recognized for Omni, its integrated claims and risk management ecosystem; and bolttech, recognized for its prevention-led approach spanning cyber risk, climate resilience, and industrial safety.

About the Global Insurance Forum

The Global Insurance Forum 2026, presented by the IIS, will bring together senior insurance and financial executives Nov. 15-16 at the Lloyd's building in London. Under the theme Turning Volatility into Value,"GIF 2026" will explore the resilience, capital, technology, and regulatory issues poised to shape insurance through 2026 and beyond. Learn more and register.

About International Insurance Society (IIS)

IIS is a non-profit organization that brings together insurance and risk management professionals from around the world. Insurance helps businesses thrive, communities grow, and people overcome hardship. The mission is simple: by providing education, recognizing excellence, and supporting career growth, the IIS works to foster a global community that can protect and empower society for generations to come. IIS is affiliated with The Institutes.

About Insurance Thought Leadership (ITL)

ITL is a global network of thought leaders and decision makers transforming the insurance and risk management marketplace through knowledge sharing, big ideas, innovative technology, and real-world applications. ITL positions readers to be smarter about the forces shaping the insurance industry and connects leaders in ways that lead to innovation and strategic advantage. ITL is affiliated with The Institutes.

About The Institutes

The Institutes are a global not-for-profit comprised of diverse affiliates that educate, elevate, and connect people in the essential disciplines of risk management and insurance. Through products and services offered by The Institutes' affiliated business units, individuals and organizations are empowered to help those in need with a focus on understanding, predicting, and preventing losses to create a more resilient world.

About Lloyd's

Lloyd's is the only insurance marketplace of its kind in the world. It brings together more than a hundred syndicates and thousands of investors, enabling the market to shoulder more insurance risk for every unit of capital than any other financial institution in the world.

The role of the Corporation is to advance and protect the market by maintaining underwriting discipline and our financial strength; and by attracting expertise, innovation and scale.

Our unique global licenses and excellent financial strength ratings provide the infrastructure, oversight and confidence required to understand, price and manage complex and interconnected risks.

Risk transfer properly executed underpins economic growth, resilience and innovation around the world. This is the role Lloyd's has played for 337 years and it remains central to our purpose today.

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