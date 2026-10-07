KBRA Europe (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Merrion Square Residential 2026-1 DAC, a static RMBS securitisation collateralised by predominantly first lien, reperforming mortgage loans. As of 30 June 2026, the underlying collateral comprises a €635.2 million portfolio of secured mortgage loans. These mortgages are largely secured by owner-occupied properties (77.1%) and buy-to-let properties (21.3%) located in Ireland, with one property located in England. Approximately 6.0% of the portfolio is secured by non-residential properties. The loans were originated by a broad range of lenders, predominantly by Permanent TSB plc (29.9%), ACC Bank plc (11.4%) and Ulster Bank Ireland (11.1%). Many of the originators are no longer active in the Irish mortgage market. The portfolio is serviced by Mars Capital Finance Ireland DAC (57.8%), Pepper Finance Corporation (Ireland) DAC (35.9%) and BCMGlobal ASI Limited (6.3%) (together, the Administrators), each of which also holds legal title to the loans it services.

Merrion Square 2026-1 will refinance assets previously securitised in Merrion Square 2023-1 DAC (48.4%), together with a portfolio of legacy Irish mortgages (51.7%) that have not previously been publicly securitised.

The payment priority of the notes is sequential, with the notes benefiting from a yield supplement overcollateralisation (YSO) and funded reserves that provide both liquidity and credit support.

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Methodologies

RMBS: European RMBS Rating Methodology

RMBS: European RMBS Rating Methodology Country Addendum: Republic of Ireland

Structured Finance: Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

This credit rating is endorsed by Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited for use in the UK. Information on a credit rating's endorsement status is available on its rating page at KBRA.com.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

There are certain issuers, entities or transactions rated by KBRA Europe or KBRA UK that may be or have relationships with Shareholders and/or Shareholder-Related Companies, as that term is defined in KBRA's Shareholder and Shareholder Related Companies for KBRA Europe and KBRA UK Policy and Procedure. Relevant disclosure information may be found here.

About KBRA Europe

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is located at 2nd Floor, One George's Quay Plaza, George's Quay, Dublin 2, D02 E440, Ireland.

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Contacts:

Analytical Contacts

Karl Cummins, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)

+353 1 588 1240

karl.cummins@kbra.com

Hrishikesh Oturkar, Director

+44 20 8148 1070

hrishikesh.oturkar@kbra.com

Kali Sirugudi, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1050

kali.sirugudi@kbra.com

Jack Kahan, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of ABS RMBS (Rating Committee Chair)

+1 646-731-2486

jack.kahan@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Miten Amin, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1002

miten.amin@kbra.com

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com