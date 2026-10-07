Tereina, an SAP-backed company, emerges from stealth as a financial services company that lets businesses execute payments autonomously and settle them in fiat or digital currency, embedded directly into the applications they already run.

Tereina today launched on a core belief: the future of financial services is embedded, digital and agentic. Its technology lets finance teams optimize and execute payments on their own or with support from their AI agents, settling seamlessly across traditional and digital-currency rails, embedded directly into the business applications enterprises already run.

Tereina sees this as the first step toward a broader shift in financial services: simplifying and speeding up the payments businesses already run today, while building toward a future where agents can advise on and execute payments directly, with money and information moving together, seamlessly. At the same time, stablecoins are becoming a practical rail for businesses: instant, always-on, and borderless. Tereina is built as one system that settles every transaction on whichever currency fiat or stablecoin best fits, extending that same choice to how suppliers and customers pay and get paid, with more capabilities on the way.

"Winncom has dealt with complicated payments and supplier processes throughout our company's history. Tereina brings us the future of payments, simplifying those processes and making our money move exactly when we need it, smarter than ever." Vladimir Fedoroff, CFO, Winncom Technologies

Tereina's value proposition comes down to zero friction, lower cost, and full control. Integration requires no code or manual work and is available instantly. Tereina aims to drop total cost of ownership by 25% against what businesses pay today on average. And zero-touch routing closes the manual exception points fraud relies on, while payment timing and approvals stay in the customer's hands, with rail preference extending to their suppliers and customers, too. SAP customers can access this today as SAP Pay, covering supplier, incoming, employee, and intracompany payments, with the same capabilities extending to other business applications through API integration.

That same simplicity makes digital currency stablecoins today, tokenized deposits soon accessible to finance teams without new systems, headcount, or expertise: what used to take days to clear and half a day to reconcile now settles and posts instantly, freeing working capital and putting idle cash to work.

"Total B2B payment volume is expected to exceed $200 trillion by 2030, fueling even faster global commerce. Businesses deserve the best of what's possible today and what's coming next. We're proud to bring our customers best-in-class financial services alongside our technology, banking, issuing, and fintech partners - starting with the future of payments: embedded, digital, and agentic. Tereina is making that future available now." Cedric Bru, CEO, Tereina

About Tereina

Tereina is a financial services provider built to embed agentic capabilities in businesses' applications and processes payments across traditional and digital rails. Backed by SAP and led by CEO Cedric Bru, Tereina is EPIC: Embedded Payments to Ignite Commerce. For more information, visit www.tereina.com.

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