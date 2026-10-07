Globa Terra Acquisition Corp.: Globa Terra Acquisition Corporation Announces Letter of Intent with Nature's Ledger for Proposed Business Combination

Proposed transaction would bring together a Nasdaq-listed SPAC platform with Nature's Ledger's growing real-world asset, carbon credit and natural-asset tokenization ecosystem

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Globa Terra Acquisition Corporation ("Globa Terra" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Nature's Ledger Inc. ("Nature's Ledger") regarding a proposed business combination.

The LOI represents an important step toward the negotiation and execution of a definitive Business Combination Agreement ("BCA") between the parties. Subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, required corporate and shareholder approvals, regulatory review and other customary closing conditions, the proposed transaction is intended to result in Nature's Ledger becoming a publicly traded company.

Nature's Ledger is developing an integrated platform focused on the rapidly expanding real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization economy, with particular emphasis on nature-based assets including agriculture, biodiversity, soil, water, carbon and related environmental assets.

The company's ecosystem is designed to connect verified physical and environmental assets with modern digital infrastructure and global capital markets. Nature's Ledger has developed capabilities spanning asset origination, nature-based asset project development, verification, blockchain-enabled tokenization, digital asset infrastructure and marketplace functionality.

Through its operating ecosystem, Nature's Ledger is seeking to create greater transparency, liquidity and accessibility for categories of natural assets that historically have been difficult to finance, trade or access through traditional capital markets.

A Platform Positioned for RWA, Nature-Based Markets and Global Capital

The proposed transaction reflects Globa Terra's strategy of identifying businesses positioned within large addressable markets where technology, capital formation and structural changes in global markets can create significant long-term growth opportunities.

The growth of real-world asset tokenization is creating new opportunities to connect traditional assets with blockchain-based financial infrastructure. Nature's Ledger is focused specifically on extending this model to nature-based and environmentally linked assets.

Nature's Ledger's broader ecosystem includes activities related to the origination and development of high-integrity carbon credits, digital verification infrastructure, natural-asset tokenization, artificial intelligence applications and the development of marketplace infrastructure for tokenized RWAs.

Its nature-based and carbon market operations have included relationships and projects involving agricultural producers, Indigenous and First Nations communities and environmental projects, while its broader strategy is designed around accessing a global marketplace for natural capital.

Global Opportunity

Nature's Ledger's business model is designed to provide standardized, measured, and monitored natural assets providing a structured bridge between physical natural assets and global investors, creating the potential for previously illiquid assets to participate in increasingly digital and internationally accessible financial markets.

Management believes this intersection of environmental markets, blockchain infrastructure and institutional capital could create significant opportunities as the RWA market continues to develop globally.

Nature's Ledger originated in the heartland of Canadian agriculture. Today, the company operates in a variety of jurisdictions, including Canada, the United States, Europe, Brazil and Southeast Asia.

Extension Financing and Alignment Between the Parties

As Globa Terra progresses toward the execution of a definitive BCA, Nature's Ledger has agreed, as part of the ongoing transaction process, to contribute toward a portion of the costs associated with extending Globa Terra's business-combination period.

The extension is intended to provide the parties with additional time to complete the definitive BCA, regulatory filings, financing activities and other work required to complete the proposed business combination.

Nature's Ledger's participation in a portion of the extension costs demonstrates the parties' shared commitment to advancing the transaction while work continues toward formal execution of the BCA and, ultimately, the closing of the proposed business combination.

Any extension remains subject to the applicable provisions of Globa Terra's governing documents, shareholder approvals where required, applicable law and the final terms approved by the parties and their respective legal advisers.

Edward J. Preble, Vice President of Investor Relations, Globa Terra Acquisition Corporation, commented:

"We believe Nature's Ledger represents the type of differentiated opportunity Globa Terra was established to identify. The company sits at the intersection of several powerful trends - real-world asset tokenization, environmental markets, blockchain infrastructure and the increasing institutionalization of natural assets.

"What is particularly compelling to us is that Nature's Ledger is not approaching RWA simply as a digital-asset concept. The company is building an ecosystem around underlying real-world assets, including agriculture, biodiversity, soil, water, and carbon, together with the technology and infrastructure necessary to structure, verify and ultimately connect those assets with global markets.

"The decision by Nature's Ledger to participate in a portion of Globa Terra's extension costs as we advance toward execution of the definitive Business Combination Agreement further demonstrates the alignment between the parties and our collective focus on completing this transaction.

"We look forward to working closely with Nature's Ledger and our respective advisers as we move through due diligence, definitive documentation, financing, regulatory filings and the remaining steps required to complete the proposed business combination."

Marty Seymour, Chief Executive Officer, Nature's Ledger Inc., commented:

"This LOI represents an important milestone for Nature's Ledger and a significant step toward accelerating our vision of bringing real-world assets into modern capital markets.

"Nature's Ledger was built around a simple belief: the future of finance will be backed by nature-based assets. Our vertically integrated model combines asset ownership, project development, merchant banking, verification infrastructure, and purpose-built blockchain technology to create a trusted pathway between natural assets and global investors.

"What differentiates Nature's Ledger is that we are not simply building tokenization technology. We are building the infrastructure, relationships, and underlying asset base required to create scalable and transparent real-world asset markets. From agriculture and water to biodiversity, carbon, and other natural resources, our focus is on unlocking value from tangible assets that support economies, communities, and food systems.

"We believe Globa Terra brings deep capital markets expertise and a shared vision for expanding access to real-world assets through modern financial infrastructure. Together, we have an opportunity to accelerate the development of the trusted rails for nature's value, connecting natural assets with global capital in ways that are transparent, verifiable, and accessible to a broader range of participants."

About Nature's Ledger

Nature's Ledger Inc. is a vertically integrated technology company building the infrastructure for the tokenization and on-chain trading of real-world assets. The company operates purpose-built blockchain rails and captive asset holdings across agriculture, forestry, real estate, water, and other natural resource sectors, enabling the issuance, trading, and financing of real-world assets.

Nature's Ledger's end-to-end model combines merchant banking, project finance and advisory services with direct ownership of key assets, creating transparent, verifiable, and accessible pathways for participation in global capital markets. The company also enables the tokenization of land, water, biodiversity, carbon, and agricultural commodities to support global food systems, alongside a consumer-facing exchange for real-world asset markets.

For more information: www.naturesledger.com

About Globa Terra Acquisition Corporation

Globa Terra Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Globa Terra seeks to identify companies with differentiated business models, attractive long-term growth opportunities and the potential to benefit from access to the U.S. public capital markets.

Transaction Process

The Letter of Intent is an important milestone in the transaction process but does not constitute a definitive agreement.

Globa Terra and Nature's Ledger expect to continue working toward completion of due diligence and negotiation of a definitive Business Combination Agreement.

Completion of a proposed business combination would be subject to, among other things, execution of definitive agreements, approval by the boards of directors of the respective parties, Globa Terra shareholder approval where required, regulatory and securities-law requirements, satisfaction of applicable Nasdaq requirements, financing considerations and other customary closing conditions.

There can be no assurance that a definitive Business Combination Agreement will be executed or that the proposed business combination will ultimately be completed.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed business combination between Globa Terra and Nature's Ledger, the negotiation and execution of a definitive Business Combination Agreement, the timing and financing of any extension of Globa Terra's business-combination period, Nature's Ledger's participation in extension-related costs, the anticipated benefits of a potential transaction, Nature's Ledger's business strategy and growth opportunities, financing plans, regulatory filings and the anticipated timing or completion of the proposed transaction.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

There can be no assurance that Globa Terra and Nature's Ledger will enter into a definitive Business Combination Agreement, that financing will be obtained on acceptable terms, that applicable shareholder or regulatory approvals will be received, or that any proposed business combination will be completed.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Additional Information

If a definitive Business Combination Agreement is executed, Globa Terra and/or the combined company expects to file relevant materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regarding the proposed transaction.

Investors and security holders are urged to read such materials when they become available because they will contain important information regarding the proposed business combination.

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Investor Relations Contact

Edward J. Preble, MBA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Globa Terra Acquisition Corporation

(904)583-7145

edward.preble@globaterra.com

USA Circulation

SOURCE: Globa Terra Acquisition Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/globa-terra-acquisition-corporation-announces-letter-of-intent-with-1233966