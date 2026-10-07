Allied Universal: Northwestern's Brus Brings Home Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week Honors for Week 5

Brus' interception and sack, among his team best 9 tackles, lifted the Wildcats past Penn State in first game in their new home stadium

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / The Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal announced today Braydon Brus, a linebacker from Northwestern University, has been named Player of the Week for Week 5 of the 2026 college football season.

Brus christened the new Ryan Field with nine tackles, one sack, one interception and one pass breakup in the Wildcats 34-13 victory over Penn State.

The senior from Glendora, Calif., returns as a starting linebacker at Northwestern where he was an Academic All-Big Ten selection each of the last two seasons.

Player of the Week winners are determined by an internal vote of former players, coaches and Lott IMPACT Trophy board members, in conjunction with a fan vote on social media.

The winner of the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal will be announced on December 9, in Newport Beach, Calif.

Other nominees for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, Player of the Week in Week 5, include:

Popo Aguirre, NC State, SR, LB - Recovered three fumbles, all leading to scores (2 TD, 1 FG), to go with six tackles, in the Wolfpacks 31-28 win over Louisville.

Dejuan Lane, Tennessee, JR, S - Had two sacks, among his nine total tackles (six solo), including 2.5 tackles for a loss, to go with an interception in the Volunteers 24-14 victory over Auburn.

Nicholas Rodriguez, Missouri, JR, LB - 11 tackles, 5 solo, to go with 1.5 for a loss in the Tigers upset of Florida 45-17

About the Lott IMPACT Trophy

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, is awarded annually to the nation's top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Each week the nation's top defensive player is determined by a panel of Lott Trophy board members, former players and coaches, as well as members of the media along with an online fan vote. For more information on The Lott IMPACT Trophy visit: https://lottimpacttrophy.org/.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers innovative solutions including AI-enabled security technology, integrated security systems, monitoring and response capabilities, and tailored security services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Allied Universal

Sr. Director of Communications - North America

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/northwesterns-brus-brings-home-lott-impact-trophy-player-of-the-1234056