KBRA releases its recap of Opal Group's European CLO Summit, held at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square on 6 October 2026. The conference brought together collateralised loan obligation (CLO) market participants who discussed the strong European issuance and investor demand, alongside tighter transaction economics, limited primary loan supply, and increasing credit dispersion.

Panellists generally described underlying credit fundamentals as broadly stable, but noted that compressed asset spreads and relatively stable liability costs continue to pressure CLO arbitrage. Discussions also highlighted the growing importance of manager selection, portfolio granularity, liquidity management, restructuring expertise, and documentation as transactions season and borrowers approach the 2028-2029 maturity wall.

The conference also examined the expansion of the European CLO market through middle market, hybrid, multicurrency, and other CLO-inspired structures. While potential Solvency II reform, exchange-traded fund growth, and broader insurance participation could support further development, panellists emphasised that disciplined underwriting, structural protections, and experienced management will remain central to performance.

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About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

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