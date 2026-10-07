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AV

WKN: A2N6F5 | ISIN: US05368J1034 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.10.26 | 21:59
31,150 US-Dollar
-0,86 % -0,270
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.10.2026 22:14 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Results After-Market on Monday, October 26, 2026

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH) ("Avidbank Holdings") announced today that it will release third quarter 2026 earnings results on Monday, October 26, 2026, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of the earnings results on the Avidbank website at www.avidbank.com under About Us, Investor Relations.

Avidbank Holdings will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) / 8:00 a.m. (PDT) to discuss its third quarter 2026 results. Investors may call in by dialing (833) 461-5787 within the US and +1 (585) 542-9983 for all other locations. The conference ID number is 530 848 984. Participants may also pre-register for the conference by navigating to https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/530848984.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the link on Avidbank's website at www.avidbank.com under About Us, Investor Relations. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of October 27, 2026, through the Investor Relations section of Avidbank's website.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.

Contact: Patrick T. Oakes
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
408-200-7390
IR@avidbank.com

SOURCE: Avidbank Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/avidbank-holdings-inc.-to-announce-third-quarter-2026-earnings-resul-1234031

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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