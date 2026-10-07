The Scorecard analyzes more than 120 downtown areas across North America and Europe, comparing parking availability, prices and curb use policies

INRIX, a leader in transportation analytics and mobility intelligence, today released its first-ever INRIX Parking Scorecard, the largest comparative analyses of downtown parking conditions across North America and Europe. Drawing on parking availability, curb regulations, pricing data and parking infrastructure from more than 120 downtown areas in 14 countries, the report reveals significant differences in parking conditions and how cities allocate curb space.

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New INRIX Parking Scorecard: Where Downtown Parking Costs Most

The Scorecard examines parking availability: the probability of finding a parking space alongside on-street and off-street parking pricing, and curb use policies. The findings show that parking conditions vary dramatically between cities, both overall and by time of day and day of the week, with implications for everything from the driver experience and downtown accessibility to freight operations, curb management strategies, economic activity and transportation planning.

Key Findings

Drivers in North American downtown areas have a 59% probability of finding an available on-street parking space , compared with 41% in European downtown areas

, compared with Off-street parking costs an average of $8.35 per hour in the United States and Canada , compared with $3.88 per hour in Europe

, compared with New York had the highest average off-street parking prices among all downtown areas analyzed on both continents.

had the highest average off-street parking prices among all downtown areas analyzed on both continents. London had the highest average on-street parking rates among the European (including the United Kingdom) downtown areas analyzed.

had the highest average on-street parking rates among the European (including the United Kingdom) downtown areas analyzed. European cities generally maintain greater pricing parity between on-street and off-street parking, which may encourage drivers to find parking in off-street garages rather than circle the crowded curbs searching for open spaces, while North American cities typically offer significantly cheaper curb parking relative to garages and lots.

"The transportation industry has long had benchmark reports for congestion, safety and roadway performance, but there has never been a comprehensive parking benchmark at this scale," said Michael Schwartz, General Manager of City Solutions at INRIX. "Parking affects economic vitality, accessibility, congestion, safety, curb operations, freight efficiency and traveler experience, yet cities often lack a way to compare themselves against peers. The INRIX Parking Scorecard provides insights, context, and comparisons for parking stakeholders across multiple continents."

A New Lens on Urban Mobility

While parking has historically been perceived as a driver convenience issue, the report accompanying the scorecard highlights its broader impact on transportation systems and city operations. Parking availability and pricing, as components of curb management, also influence the following:

Downtown business access

Retail visitation

Commercial deliveries

Freight operations

Curbside efficiency

Vehicle circulation and congestion

Emerging mobility services

Long-term transportation planning

The analysis found that some cities dedicate significantly more curb space to parking than others, reflecting differing policy priorities around mobility, transit, freight, pedestrian access, bike infrastructure and urban development.

"Cities are increasingly being asked to balance competing demands for limited curb space," said Schwartz. "Passenger loading, deliveries, rideshare services, outdoor dining, micromobility and autonomous vehicles are all competing for the same asset. Better data helps cities move from reactive decisions to proactive management."

The Growing Importance of Curb Management

The Scorecard report highlights how curb utilization is becoming an increasingly important transportation policy issue. Recent curb management initiatives in locations such as the City of Philadelphia have demonstrated how improved management of loading zones can reduce illegal parking activity and improve traffic flow. Similarly, emerging research suggests curb access policies could play a significant role in the efficiency of future autonomous vehicle operations. These findings reinforce that parking is no longer solely about storing vehicles. It has become a key component of broader mobility, freight, and urban planning strategies.

Built on Unparalleled Parking Intelligence

The INRIX Parking Scorecard leverages the company's extensive parking intelligence platform with insights on the following:

More than 21,000 cities worldwide, 65,000 miles of digitized curb, and 350,000 off-street lots

Integrations with major automotive manufacturers, digital mapping companies, parking operators, autonomous vehicle fleets, camera sensor companies, parking payment vendors, local government agencies, and more. INRIX Parking is a digital operations backbone that has proven reliability at scale

Complete curb inventory and policy information built and maintained for more than 10 years

Predictive parking availability models with more than 3 million ground-truth observations

The analysis focuses on downtown areas across North America and Europe, providing the most comprehensive comparative assessments of parking conditions available today. Download the Parking Scorecard report here.

Sign up for The Premiere of the INRIX Parking Scorecard webinar

October 14, 2026

11:00 a.m. PT 2:00 p.m. ET

https://inrix.com/learn/parking-scorecard/

About INRIX

INRIX is a leader in transportation analytics and connected vehicle services. Through advanced mobility data, artificial intelligence and cloud-based analytics, INRIX helps cities, transportation agencies, enterprises and mobility providers make smarter decisions about how people and goods move. The company's transportation intelligence solutions improve safety, reduce congestion, optimize operations, and support the future of mobility.

For more information, visit www.inrix.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Bianca Brikho, Communiqué PR

INRIX@communiquepr.com

206-282-4923 ext. 116