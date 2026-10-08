Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) ("DelphX" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products, announces that it will adopt semi-annual financial reporting under the Canadian Securities Administrators' semi-annual reporting pilot program.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

The Company does not intend to file an interim financial report or related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. This is the initial interim period for which the Company will rely on the exemption.

The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and annual MD&A, and an interim financial report and related MD&A for the six-month period of each financial year. The Company's next periodic filings will be its audited annual financial statements and annual MD&A for the year ending December 31, 2026, which are required to be filed on or before April 30, 2027. The Company will continue to meet its timely disclosure obligations, including issuing news releases and filing material change reports when required.

Semi-annual reporting reduces the cost and management time spent on quarterly reporting and allows the Company to direct its resources to the development and distribution of its structured products.

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem LLC, the Company enables broker dealers to offer new private placement securities that provide for both fixed income and cryptocurrency solutions. The new DelphX securities will enable dealers and their qualified institutional investors (QIBs) accounts to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized put options (CPOs) that provide secured rating downgrade protection for underlying corporate bonds and/or protection from losses in cryptocurrency holdings;

Collateralized reference notes (CRNs) that enable investors to take on a capped rating downgrade and/or cryptocurrency loss exposure of an underlying security or cryptocurrency in exchange for attractive returns.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by US Bank. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318003