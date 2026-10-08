Chery Group: FREELANDER Details Powertrain, Battery and All-Terrain Technology for International Left-Hand Drive FREELANDER 8

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER has detailed the powertrain, battery, chassis and all-terrain technology of the international left-hand drive variant of FREELANDER 8, following its unveiling at the brand's Global Brand Launch in Abu Dhabi on 29 September 2026.

Developed for a wide range of driving conditions, FREELANDER 8 brings together premium quality, everyday comfort and all-terrain capability. Its electrified powertrain, adaptive chassis and intelligent terrain management are designed to support journeys ranging from urban commuting to demanding off-road environments. The figures in this release apply to the Middle East market model only; specifications vary by market and trim level.





460 kW hybrid powertrain and 110 km of all-electric range

The Middle East market model combines a 2.0T Dedicated Hybrid Engine with a 34.12 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive. The system delivers up to 460 kW of peak power and 662 N·m of peak torque, with 0-100 km/h acceleration in 5.8 seconds.

With a full tank and a fully charged battery, FREELANDER 8 delivers a total range of 886 km and an all-electric range of 110 km, both measured on the combined cycle. Actual range varies with driving conditions and use. The battery supports 11 kW AC charging and DC fast charging from 20% to 80% in 20 minutes or less.

Dual-chamber air suspension and Continuously Controlled Damping

The chassis combines dual-chamber air suspension with Continuously Controlled Damping (CCD), offering a maximum ground clearance of 266 mm. Adjustable ride height and damping help the vehicle respond to changing road conditions, supporting ride comfort on paved roads and clearance over uneven terrain.

The All-Terrain Dual Lock System, combining a Virtual Central Differential Lock and an Electronic Limited-Slip Differential (e-LSD), manages torque distribution to help maintain traction on low-grip surfaces and during cross-axle conditions.





Nine modes bring powertrain and chassis control together

The i-ATS (Intelligent All-Terrain System) offers nine modes: seven terrain programmes, including Sand Mode, plus Smart Mode and Expert Mode. Working with the electrified powertrain and chassis, it helps the driver adapt to changing surfaces.

Under the relevant test conditions, FREELANDER 8 can pass an 800 mm cross-axle test, climb a 70% gradient, equivalent to approximately 35 degrees, and wade through water up to 900 mm deep. These capabilities support driving across environments including sand, rough ground, steep slopes and water crossings. Off-road and wading capability remains subject to the vehicle's operating limits and appropriate driving conditions.





International roll-out begins in left-hand drive markets

The Middle East is FREELANDER's strategic starting point for international expansion. The roll-out will proceed in stages, beginning with left-hand drive markets before expanding to right-hand drive and EU specification markets.

The international left-hand drive variant will make its dynamic debut at the 2026 Chery International User Summit in Wuhu this October.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub that leads its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain. The brand is supported by a strong global foundation, including more than 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs, and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations.

Media contact

Daniel Bao

freelander.international@mychery.com

https://www.cheryinternational.com/

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