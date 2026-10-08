Value Group, a leading provider of integrated aviation disruption management solutions, returns to the World Aviation Festival as a Gold Sponsor, reinforcing its role in the evolution of airline disruption management. From 13 to 15 October at FIL in Lisbon, the event is one of the aviation industry's leading international technology conferences and exhibitions, bringing together airlines, airports and travel technology companies worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007885823/en/

Thomas Sergnese, Co-CEO Chief Commercial Officer and Daniele Bocchieri, Co-CEO Chief Operating Officer

At stand 1-180, Value Group will showcase the evolution of its integrated disruption management model and the RUBIK digital ecosystem, demonstrating how technology, operations and governance can work together as one connected system to manage irregular operations more effectively at both global and local level.

Over the past year, the company has expanded its international footprint while further evolving its technology platform and operating model, moving from individual disruption services to a more integrated and global IROPS management model, supported by strong local execution and 24/7/365 operations. Today, Value Group works with 90+ airline and airport partners across a network of more than 430 airports and stations worldwide.

Recent operational events have demonstrated the value of this integrated approach. During the Etna eruption, Value Group assisted almost 350 flights and 60,000 passengers across four airports. The recent UK airspace disruption following the NATS system failure further highlighted the importance of combining rapid local response, centralized coordination and proactive event readiness

"Disruptions can no longer be managed as a collection of separate problems. Technology, operations, passenger experience and cost control need to work as part of one integrated model said Thomas Sergnese and Daniele Bocchieri, Co-CEOs of Value Group -. At the WAF, we want to show how airlines can achieve consistent global governance of IROPS while still enabling fast and effective action at local level".

At the premier aviation technology exhibition, Value Group presents the latest evolution of RUBIK, the company's technology ecosystem for disruption management. Visitors will be able to explore solutions designed to support self-handling, end-to-end management and traceability of disruption processes, and real-time visibility across operations and costs.

Economic governance is another central pillar of Value Group's model. Through its flat-rate model and hedging mechanisms, the company helps airlines achieve greater predictability and control over disruption-related costs, including during periods of exceptional demand and increased pressure on accommodation, transportation and other passenger assistance services. This extends the operational model by giving airlines greater financial visibility, control and predictability when managing IROPS.

On 13 October, Thomas Sergnese, Co-CEO CCO of Value Group, will deliver a 15-minute presentation entitled 'Global Oversight, Local Action: Rethinking IROPS Through Technology' about how technology can provide airlines with global consistency and full traceability across disruption management processes while preserving the autonomy and effectiveness of local operations. The session will also address how a more integrated technological approach can reduce airport workload, improve operational responsiveness and deliver a smoother passenger experience during disruptions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007885823/en/

Contacts:

Press

Monica Lodi

monica.lodi@elettrapr.it

+39 392 9972675