Leading Edge Materials Corp.: Leading Edge Materials Signs Mou With Trilliun For Norra Kärr Nepheline Syenite And Aegirine Co-products

NEWS RELEASE October 7, 2026

LEADING EDGE MATERIALS SIGNS MoU WITH TRILLIUN FOR NORRA KÄRR NEPHELINE SYENITE AND AEGIRINE CO-PRODUCTS

The MoU sets out a proposed framework for long-term cooperation to be explored, under which the Company's Swedish subsidiary GMAB intends to supply nepheline syenite and aegirine from Norra Kärr to Trilliun, for processing and marketing to industrial customers.

The proposed first phase of the MoU covers technical data sharing, testwork and a joint technical committee to define a mineral processing pathway for both products. A definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement might follow.

The MoU gives Norra Kärr a potential route to market its industrial mineral co-products. These would sit alongside the project's primary HREE concentrate and reduce the volume of waste material to be managed on site.





Vancouver, October 7, 2026 - Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials" or the "Company") (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) (FRA: 7FL) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary, GREENNA Mineral AB ("GMAB"), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with TRILLIUN Resources Pte. Ltd. ("Trilliun"). The MoU covers proposed cooperation on the industrial mineral products from the Norra Kärr Heavy Rare Earth Elements ("HREE") Project in Sweden.

Norra Kärr industrial minerals

On 28 June 2026, the Swedish Government granted GMAB a 25-year mining lease for the Norra Kärr Heavy Rare Earth Elements Project. In addition to its heavy rare earths, the deposit hosts nepheline syenite and aegirine. These would be separated during mineral processing, alongside the HREE-bearing eudialyte mineral concentrate.

Nepheline syenite is an established industrial mineral used principally in glass, ceramics and fillers. In glass, it supplies alumina and alkalis and lowers melting temperatures, which cuts energy use in the furnace. In ceramics, it is a strong flux for sanitaryware, tiles and tableware. As a filler in paints, coatings and plastics, it gives brightness, clarity and durability. Commercial supply worldwide comes from a small number of deposits. The Company believes a new European source could strengthen regional supply security for glass, ceramics and coatings manufacturers.

Aegirine is a sodium-iron silicate mineral of the pyroxene group. Its industrial markets are less established than those for nepheline syenite. It is being evaluated as a raw material for refractory products, mineral wool and fibreglass, and as a potential weather-resistant mineral pigment filler, as well as in coloured glass and ceramic applications. Work under the MoU will help define which markets are commercially attractive for Norra Kärr aegirine.

Kurt Budge, Chief Executive Officer of Leading Edge Materials, commented:

- Norra Kärr is first and foremost a heavy rare earth elements project, but its industrial minerals are a real opportunity. Nepheline syenite serves large markets in glass, ceramics and fillers and, together with aegirine, has the potential to improve the project's economics and reduce its environmental footprint.

We have been in discussions with Trilliun for some time and I am pleased to have signed this MoU, which combines Trilliun's significant processing and market expertise together with our Norra Kärr production base in Sweden. This MoU is an important step towards the possibility of a long-term offtake for the nepheline syenite and aegirine co-products."

About the MoU

The MoU is non-binding, save for customary provisions relating to, among other things, confidentiality, costs, announcements, termination and governing law. Any supply of product is subject to the parties agreeing a definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement, and there is no certainty that a definitive agreement will be concluded.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Kurt Budge, CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at:

info@leadingedgematerials.com

www.leadingedgematerials.com

Corporate Head Office (Vancouver, Canada): 778-686-5357

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian-listed company focused on developing critical raw material assets across the European Union. Its primary focus is the wholly owned Norra Kärr Heavy Rare Earth Element project in Sweden - one of the world's most strategically significant heavy rare earth deposits and among the few advanced-stage projects within the EU capable of producing dysprosium, terbium, and yttrium at meaningful scale.

Situated in one of the globe's most politically and regulatory stable mining environments, Norra Kärr is well-positioned to contribute directly to the objectives of the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act, including the bloc's target of sourcing 10% of its critical raw material consumption domestically by 2030. Beyond rare earths, the Company owns the Woxna Graphite mine in Sweden - a fully constructed and permitted facility - and has an exploration alliance in Romania.

About Trilliun

Trilliun and its related companies is a global manufacturer and distributor of premium functional mineral fillers, serving paints, coatings, plastics, rubber, glass, ceramics, construction, and filtration industries. With processing facilities and sales offices in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Their existing core product portfolio includes nepheline syenite, kaolin, calcined diatomite, calcium carbonate, silica sand and silica flour.

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on October 7, 2026, at 23:30 Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "LEM", OTCQB under the symbol "LEMIF" and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "LEMSE". Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning ("SKMG") is the Company's Certified Adviser for the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm) and may be contacted via email ca@skmg.se or by phone +46 (0)8 913 008.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, the ability of the parties to conclude a definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement, the results of testwork and market studies, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

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