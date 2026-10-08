Smart Communications Expands AI-Powered Migration to Help Enterprises Cut Legacy Costs and Move to AI Faster

AI-assisted migration, expert services, and flexible commercial models make it faster, lower-risk, and more affordable to consolidate legacy communications systems

LONDON, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications, a leading customer engagement technology provider for regulated industries, today announced expanded AI-enhanced migration capabilities to help enterprises lower technical cost, reduce dependency on legacy communications systems, and build the foundation they need to responsibly adopt AI.

Regulated enterprises across insurance, financial services, healthcare, and government operate multiple communications systems often accumulated through decades of growth and acquisitions. Consolidating onto a modern platform can reduce cost and complexity; however, the expense and disruption of such a migration often delay those plans.

Meanwhile, communications volumes continue to grow. According to IDC, 57% of organizations still rely on legacy technology to create, manage, and deliver customer communications, while 64% are producing at least 20% more communications than a year ago.¹

"Most enterprises know where they need to go. The difficult part is the journey," said Heidi Johnson, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Smart Communications. "Legacy complexity makes it harder to consolidate, modernize and put AI to work at scale. By using AI to collapse the cost and time of migration, while maintaining human oversight and the audit trail regulated organizations require, we can help turn modernization from a 'next year' ambition into an achievable initiative today."

Less Manual Work, a Clearer Plan

Smart Communications' offering cover migration from start to finish. AI first analyzes an organization's existing communications, finding duplication and consolidation opportunities across thousands of documents. The results become a Migration Blueprint: a clear, prioritized plan for modernization.

An AI conversion engine then turns legacy documents into modern, reusable templates. The benefit is it removes much of the slow, manual rework that has traditionally made migration so expensive. Customers stay in control from start to finish, working alongside Smart's migration experts to review and validate every conversion, deciding what is migrated and approved for deployment.

A foundation for AI

Consolidation does more than cut cost. It gives enterprises a single, governed source of trusted communications, allowing them to use AI safely and at scale for more personalized, automated customer experiences.

"Migration is now an opportunity, rather than solely a cost consideration, when changing vendors," said Amy Machado, Research Director, IDC. "AI-assisted template reconstruction is cutting migration timelines, which means switching costs - long the biggest moat in this market - are eroding. That's good news for buyers and a wake-up call for incumbents."¹

Proven results

Smart Communications has helped hundreds of large enterprises in insurance, financial services, and healthcare modernize complex communications environments.

"We had an ambitious timeline for a complex implementation, and the Smart Communications team helped us deliver it in just a few months," said Anna Hewer, Business Improvement Manager at Aptia, a leading provider of pension administration, consultancy and actuarial services. "It was a true partnership that helped us achieve our goals."

1Source: IDC, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Customer Communication Management 2026 Vendor Assessment, US54131626

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading customer engagement technology provider for regulated industries. The company helps organizations simplify the complex interactions that shape people's lives by enabling more connected, personalized, and trusted customer engagement. Its Customer Engagement Platform brings together data collection, customer communications, journey orchestration, trusted AI, and information management to help organizations create seamless experiences across the customer lifecycle. By connecting the systems, processes, and interactions that drive critical business outcomes, Smart Communications enables organizations to improve customer experience, increase operational efficiency, strengthen compliance, and build trust at every touchpoint. More than 700 enterprises worldwide, including Zurich Insurance, Priority Health, The Pacific Financial Group, and The Bancorp, rely on Smart Communications to power engagement in regulated environments. With more than 30 pre-built integrations to leading enterprise platforms, including Salesforce, AWS, Guidewire, Duck Creek, OneSpan, and Pega, Smart Communications powers more than 60 billion mission-critical customer interactions each year.

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