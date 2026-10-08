First Camp Group AB: First Camp continues to develop its destination portfolio - Klim Strand put up for sale

First Camp has decided to put First Camp Klim Strand up for sale as part of the Group's ongoing development and review of its destination portfolio. The sales process will not affect current operations.

The destination will continue to operate as usual, and guests can continue to book and visit First Camp Klim Strand as before.

We continuously develop our destination portfolio and assess where we can best prioritize our investments and create long-term development. Klim Strand is a well-run destination in an attractive location with a strong foundation, and we see good opportunities for a new owner to build on the destination, says Ola Bååth, Chief Investment Officer at First Camp.

First Camp will continue to operate First Camp Klim Strand throughout the sales process.

Further information will be communicated when there are relevant developments in the process.

For further information, please contact:

Ola Bååth

CIO/Investment Manager, First Camp

ola.baath@firstcamp.se



About First Camp

First Camp Group is Northern Europe's leading operator within camping and resorts. The Group comprises 93 destinations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany and Switzerland, operated under the brands First Camp, Leksand Resort, Jesperhus, Apukka Resort, Kronocamping Lidköping, Via Claudia, Camp Ripan, Camping Lodge and Azur Camping. In total, the destinations offer more than 24,000 pitches for caravans and motorhomes, as well as more than 4,000 cabins. Since 2017, First Camp Group has acquired more than 70 destinations and focuses on growth through digitalisation, guest satisfaction and sustainability.

Read more about First Camp Group at corporate.firstcamp.se and find inspiration for your camping holiday at https://firstcamp.se

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