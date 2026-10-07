Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Patent bis 2039: Ist das der nächste große Wachstumstreiber für diese Small-Cap-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P75A | ISIN: US55955D1000 | Ticker-Symbol: 15R
Tradegate
07.10.26 | 20:33
22,400 Euro
-0,67 % -0,150
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNITE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNITE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,23022,56011:20
22,23022,56011:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2026 22:12 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnite, Inc.: Magnite Successfully Completes Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility Repricing

Reduces Term Loan B Interest Rate by an Additional 50 Basis Points

Generates Approximately $1.8 Million in Annualized Interest Savings

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced the third successful repricing of its $358 million senior secured term loan facility (Term Loan) due February 2031 and the repricing of its $175 million senior secured revolving credit facility (Revolving Credit Facility) that matures in February 2029.

The Term Loan repricing reduces the interest rate by 50 basis points to Term SOFR + 2.50% (from Term SOFR + 3.00%). The rate reduction will yield approximately $1.8 million in annualized cash interest savings. The interest rate improvement represents a cumulative reduction of 250 basis points compared to the rate prior to the refinancing of the Term Loan in February of 2024. There are no changes to the maturity of the Term Loan following this repricing, and all other terms are substantially unchanged.

In addition, the interest rate margin under the $175 million Revolving Credit Facility was reduced by 100 basis points. Borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility will now bear interest at Term SOFR plus a margin ranging from 2.5% - 3.0%, a reduction from the previous margin range of 3.5% - 4.0%. All other material terms remain substantially unchanged.

"The successful repricing of both our Term Loan B and Revolving Credit Facility reflects the continued strength of our balance sheet, robust cash flow generation, and the ongoing confidence of our lending partners in Magnite's long-term growth trajectory," said Brian Gephart, CFO of Magnite. "By driving down our borrowing costs across both facilities, we have reduced our annualized interest expense by an additional $1.8 million. Lowering our cost of capital provides us with enhanced financial flexibility while better optimizing value for our shareholders."

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Investor Relations Contact
Nick Kormeluk
(949) 500-0003
nkormeluk@magnite.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.