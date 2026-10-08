Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.: Resouro Appoints Daniel Kuhl as Independent Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. ASX: RAU TSX-V: RSM OTCQB: RSGOF ) ("Resouro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Kuhl to the Board of directors as an independent, non-executive director effective 7 October, 2026. Mr. Kuhl brings 25 years of international mining and resources experience in capital allocation, strategic planning and M&A, together with familiarity with Resouro from a prior engagement as advisor on the Novo Mundo gold project.

Mr. Kuhl most recently served as Senior Advisor and Country Lead for Oliver Wyman in Santiago, Chile, advising mining and industrial executives across Latin America on strategy, AI transformation and productivity improvement, and previously led Amazon Web Services (AWS)'s global account relationships with its largest mining and metals clients through 2023. This recent work follows more than a decade of senior roles at BHP and Vale, where he chaired BHP Coal's Investments and Contracts Committee, approving about US$7 billion in capital projects and contract commitments, and supported more than US$5 billion in growth and M&A opportunities at Vale. He holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management, is Brazilian-born and based in Latin America.

"Daniel's background in capital allocation and project evaluation at BHP and Vale, combined with his firsthand knowledge of Novo Mundo from his advisory work with Resouro, makes him a strong addition to the Board as we advance our Brazilian projects," said Simon Stilwell, Resouro's Non-Executive Chairman.

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of Directors of Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Simon Stilwell

Non-executive Chairman

simon.stilwell@resouro.com

About Resouro Strategic Metals

Resouro is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and development of economic mineral projects in Brazil. Its flagship Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth Elements Project is comprised of 28 mineral concessions totalling 497 km² in the state of Minas Gerais, one of Brazil's most infrastructurally developed states. The Tiros Project is supported by a JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment for a starter operation. Resouro is also developing the Novo Mundo gold project , located in Mato Grosso state.

Forward-Looking Information

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Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; changes in national and local government legislation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in countries in which the Company carries on or may carry on business in the future; actual results of exploration activities; estimation or realization of mineral reserves and resources; timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; development of acquired mineral deposits; possible variations in mineral grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; title disputes; the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation and the possibility of new litigation; risks associated with international operations; risks related to joint venture operations or other material customer or supply agreements; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; fluctuations in the currency markets; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits; geological, technical and drilling problems; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; and the other factors described in our public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

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