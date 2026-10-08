PRESS

RELEASE

Nanterre, France

Thursday October 8th, 2026

FORVIA HELLA receives major series orders for highly integrated EnergyCore solutions

International automotive supplier FORVIA HELLA has received two major series orders for highly integrated EnergyCore solutions. The orders include the company's first 3-in-1 high-voltage battery management system and a 48-volt PowerPack.

First series order for 3-in-1 high-voltage battery management: uniquely integrated system architecture

Major contract secured for 48-volt PowerPack: battery and power electronics combined in one highly integrated product

System solutions reduce vehicle cost and complexity, as well as weight and space requirements

Overall order volume for both series projects is in the mid-three-digit million-euro range

With these solutions, the Company is further advancing a key focus of FORVIA Group's IGNITE strategy: to further develop FORVIA HELLA's position as a leading supplier of battery and power electronics into a provider of integrated system solutions, reducing vehicle cost and complexity, as well as weight and space requirements.

The systems will be supplied to two different international automotive manufacturers in the Americas and Europe. The combined order volume from both customers is in the mid-three-digit million-euro range. Series production is scheduled to start in December 2027 and in spring 2028, respectively. Previously already, FORVIA HELLA had been also nominated to develop and manufacture a 12-volt lithium-ion battery pack in China.

Prof. Dr. Peter Laier, CEO of FORVIA HELLA, says: "For us, these new series orders represent both a significant expansion of our portfolio as well as an important validation of FORVIA Group's IGNITE strategy. They demonstrate that customers increasingly value highly integrated system solutions that reduce complexity while maintaining the flexibility needed to address different vehicle architectures and requirements. With our EnergyCore portfolio, we are combining our strong expertise in battery and power electronics into scalable system solutions that create clear value for automotive manufacturers."

3-in-1 high-voltage battery management: uniquely integrated system architecture

In its new 3-in-1 battery management system, FORVIA HELLA integrates the Battery Management Unit (BMU), Cell Measurement Units (CMUs) and Battery Junction Box (BJB) into a highly integrated system architecture. The solution is among the first to bring the functions of the BMU, CMU and BJB together in a single unit. This enables direct control of the high-voltage current flow between the battery and the vehicle, resulting in faster system responses and improved functional safety. The 3-in-1 battery management system of FORVIA HELLA uses optimized cell monitoring to reduce the number of required Cell Measurement Units (CMUs). This, in turn, reduces the number of components, wiring effort, space requirements, weight and system costs. The 3-in-1 battery system has initially been designed specifically for the requirements of larger full-hybrid vehicles. The scalable architecture can be flexibly adapted to different OEM requirements and battery pack designs; the basic concept of the 3-in-1 system can also be applied to fully electric vehicles.

48-volt PowerPack: battery and power electronics combined in one highly integrated product

The 48-volt PowerPack combines a low-voltage DC/DC converter with a low-voltage battery management system in one integrated solution. This also reduces complexity, costs and the number of required components. FORVIA HELLA's 48-volt PowerPack is used in hybrid vehicles. It is installed in addition to the 12-volt battery and performs key functions such as energy recuperation and coasting with the combustion engine switched off. A major focus of the series development was meeting the high functional safety requirements of future premium vehicle platforms. Additional safety mechanisms and diagnostic functions enable the system to meet ASIL-D+ requirements and go significantly beyond conventional protection concepts at ASIL-B level.

Jörg Weisgerber, Member of the Management Board and responsible for the overall Electronics business at FORVIA HELLA: "For over 20 years, our customers have valued us as a reliable and technologically leading component supplier in the field of battery and power electronics. Building on this foundation, we are consistently expanding our portfolio. We deliver integrated solutions that reduce system complexity and the number of interfaces in the vehicle, while also lowering weight, space requirements and costs. Above all, we are making a significant contribution to actively shaping the transition toward affordable electrification."

Newsroom | FORVIA HELLA

Press Analysts Christophe MALBRANQUE

Director Influence Groupe

+33 (0) 6 21 96 23 53

christophe.malbranque@forvia.com Adeline MICKELER

Group Vice President Investor Relations

+33 (0) 6 61 30 90 90

adeline.mickeler@forvia.com Daniel MORFELD (FORVIA HELLA)

Group Press Officer

+49 (0) 294 13 875 66

daniel.morfeld@forvia.com

Dr. Kerstin DODEL (FORVIA HELLA)

Investor Relations

investor.relations@hella.com

FORVIA, a global automotive technology supplier, comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With over 137 500 people, including more than 12,000 R&D engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups and a strong IP portfolio of over 12,400 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMs worldwide. In 2025, the Group achieved a consolidated revenue of 26.2 billion euros prior to IFRS 5. FORVIA SE is listed on the Euronext Paris market under the FRVIA mnemonic code and is a component of the SBF 120 index. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen. www.forvia.com

FORVIA HELLA is a listed international automotive supplier. As a company of the FORVIA Group, FORVIA HELLA stands for high-performance lighting technology and vehicle electronics and, with the Lifecycle Solutions Business Group, also covers a broad service and product portfolio for the spare parts and workshop business as well as for manufacturers of special vehicles. With currently around 34,000 employees at over 125 locations, the company is active worldwide and generated adjusted sales of €8.0 billion in the fiscal year 2025. www.hella.de