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SO

WKN: A41HYL | ISIN: KYG8274W1042 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.10.26 | 21:43
0,308 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SOS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.10.2026 22:10 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SOS Limited Reports 2026 Interim Financial Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Limited ("SOS" or the "Company") (NYSE: SOS) today reported its interim financial results for the six-months ended June 30, 2026.

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 6-K is available on the Company's website at http://www.sosyun.com. In addition, all shareholders of the Company may request, free of charge, a hard copy of the Company's complete unaudited interim financial statements furnished to the SEC. To request a hard copy of the Company's unaudited interim financial statements, or for any other inquiry in respect of this press release, please contact the Investor Relations Department of the Company, whose contact information is as follows [email protected]

Interim Financial Results from Operations

Six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2025

Revenue

As of June 30, 2026, SOS focuses on three product and service lines including Commodities Trading, Hosting Services and Others. Commodities Trading contributes 97.6% of the total revenue, 2.0% from Hosting Services and 0.4% from Others.



Six months ended
June 30, 2026


Revenue by Products and Services


US$



Percentage


Commodity Trading



47,663




97.6

%

Hosting Services



950




2.0

%

Others



212




0.4

%

Total revenue -net


$

48,825




100

%












Six months ended
June 30, 2025


Revenue by Products and Services


US$



Percentage


Commodity Trading



85,011




94.9

%

Hosting Services



3,850




4.3

%

Others



734




0.8

%

Total revenue -net


$

89,595




100

%

Net revenue was $48.8 million, down 45.5% from $85.6 million period-over-period. This decrease was primarily attributable to two factors: (1) the global economic slowdown prompted us to deliberately scale back business activities in the first half of the year, in line with our plan; and (2) weakening domestic demand dampened our business and impeded our operations.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(US$ thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise notes)




Six months ended




June 30,

2025



June 30,

2026




US$



US$


Revenue



89,595




48,825


Operating costs



(90,904)




(52,498)


Gross loss



(1,309)




(3,673)


Gross loss ratio



(1.5)

%



(7.5)

%

Revenue and Service by Products



Six months ended
June 30, 2025



Six months ended
June 30, 2026


Revenue by Products and Services


US$



Percentage



US$



Percentage


Commodity Trading



85,011




94.9

%



47,663




97.6

%

Hosting Services



3,850




4.3

%



950




2.0

%

Others



734




0.8

%



212




0.4

%

Total



89,595




100

%



48,825




100

%

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs were $52.5 million, decreased 42.2% period-on-period from $90.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 which is consistent with our revenue decrease. Operating costs comprised of depreciation of hardware, electricity power and depreciation from property equipment for cryptocurrency mining as well as costs of goods sold & warehouse rental for commodity trading.

Selling Expenses

Selling expenses mainly relate to our commodity business and include freight-out expenses, custom clearing agency fee, warehouse rental expense, promotional expense, sales commission and payroll expenses to sales team. Selling expenses increased to $2.6 million from $2.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 mainly attributable to the higher transportation costs.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $6.0 million, 36.0% down period-on-period from $9.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease was mainly due to the fact that no depreciation expense of mining machines is recorded for them in this period.

Net Loss

GAAP net loss was $34.5 million, compared to a net loss of $14.2 million at the end of the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 142.8%. We concluded the period with a gross margin of -7.5%. Amid challenging market conditions, we proactively lowered our profit margin to retain existing customers and maintain market share - trading price for volume and building a foundation for future business.

Income Tax

The Company paid $666 of corporate income tax for the current period as compared to $3,000 at the end of the six months ended June 30, 2025.

GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was $34.4 million, as compared to a net loss of $14.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025.

GAAP Basic EPS was $(2.13) per share, as compared to $(2.09) per share in the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Cash Flow



Six

months
ended



Six

months
ended




2025



2026


Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities



(240,366)




223,724


Net cash used in investing activity



-




-


Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities



6,817




(2)


Effect of exchange rates on cash



228




4,941




Six months



Six months


ended

ended



June 30,



June 30,


2025

2026



Unaudited



Unaudited




US$



US$


Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss



(14,216)




(34,520)


Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization



4,871




348


Share-based compensation



1,893




1,990


Amortization of right of use assets



-




2


Disposition of NCI



6,240




-


Impairment of intangible assets



-




27,376


Allowance for credit losses - accounts
receivable



-




924


Allowance for credit losses - other

receivable



-




1,644


Inventory impairment



-




(5,843)


Operating cash flows before

movements in working capital



(1,212)




(8,079)


Changes in working capital:









Inventory



1,233




6,181


Accounts receivable



(780)




(555)


Trading financial assets



-




999


Other receivables



(250,915)




222,842


Amount due from related parties



(16)




(935)


Accrued liabilities



6,916




9,388


Accounts payable



813




(7,303)


Tax payable



(55)




(1)


Other payables



3,650




1,187


Net cash used in operating activities



(240,366)




223,724


Cash flows from financing activities:









Repayment of principle portion of

lease liabilities



-




(2)


Proceeds from share issuance, net of
issuance costs



6,817




-


Net cash generated from financing

activities



6,817




(2)


Net (decrease)/increase on cash and

cash equivalents



(233,549)




223,722


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning
of the period



237,484




3,232


Effect of exchange rates on cash and

cash equivalents



228




4,941


Cash and cash equivalents at end of the
period



4,163




231,895


Supplemental cash flow information









Cash paid for income tax



3




6


Cash Flow Used in Operating Activities

As of June 30, 2026, the Company held $231.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $228.7 million from the prior year. The majority of this increase stems from the recovery of USD 222.2 million in other receivables.

Cash Flow Used in Investing Activity

The Company experienced nil investing activity for this period.

Cash Flow Used in Financing Activities

The Company has no significant financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

About SOS Limited

SOS is an emerging blockchain-based and big data-driven marketing solution provider. SOS is also engaged in blockchain and cryptocurrency operations, which currently include cryptocurrency mining and may expand into cryptocurrency security and insurance in the future. Since April 2021, we launched commodity trading via our subsidiary SOS International Trading Co. Ltd and Weigou International Trading Co Ltd. Major trading commodity includes mineral resin, soy bean, wheat, sesame, liquid sulfur, petrol coke and latex etc. For more information, please visit: http://www.sosyun.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. SOS cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as "may," "can," "should," "will," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "look" or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to the Company's:

  • ability to execute its business plan;
  • changes in the market for SOS' products and services; and
  • expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but not are limited to, the risk factors described by SOS in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

  • US government's policies and regulatory oversight of crypto -currency mining operation and our other operations;
  • SOS's cryptocurrency mining, commodity trading and marketing solutions businesses are still under development, with many uncertainties in integration of these various business segments;
  • Failure to manage the newly launched commodities trading business effectively;
  • Loss of key customers in the commodity trading business;
  • failure to access a large quantity of power at reasonable costs could significantly increase SOS operating expenses and adversely affect our demand for SOS's mining activities;
  • shortages in, or rises in the prices of mining machines may adversely affect the Company's business;
  • any significant or prolonged failure in the data warehouse facilities and data mining facilities that SOS operates or services it provides, including events beyond its control, would lead to significant costs and disruptions and would reduce the attractiveness of its facilities, harm its business reputation and have a material adverse effect on its results of operation;
  • security breaches or alleged security breaches of our data warehouses could disrupt SOS operations and have a material adverse effect on its business, financial condition and results of operation; and
  • other risks and uncertainties indicated in SOS's SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by SOS.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE SOS Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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