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LE

WKN: A41092 | ISIN: US5253301064 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.10.26 | 21:53
2,410 US-Dollar
-0,21 % -0,005
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
LEIFRAS CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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LEIFRAS CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.10.2026 03:50 Uhr
56 Leser
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LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Reports First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Record-High First-Half Revenue and Operating Income, Up 8.9% and 35.9% Year Over Year, Respectively[1]

TOKYO, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, and a leading operator of children's sports schools and school club activity support businesses in Japan, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was JPY5,978.8 million ($36.8 million), an increase of 8.9% from JPY5,488.8 million for the same period last year.

  • Income from operations was JPY92.3 million ($0.6 million), an increase of 35.9% from JPY67.9 million for the same period last year.

  • Net income was JPY77.1 million ($0.5 million), an increase of 43.5% from JPY53.7 million for the same period last year.

  • Adjusted income from operations was JPY139.7 million ($0.9 million), an increase of 105.6% from JPY67.9 million for the same period last year.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share were JPY2.95 ($0.02), compared to JPY2.16 for the same period last year.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Operational Highlights

Sports School Business

  • Number of members was 68,873, a decrease of 0.9% from 69,500 as of June 30, 2025.

  • Revenue of the sports school business was JPY4,148.5 million ($25.5 million), an increase of 5.4% from JPY3,937.7 million for the same period last year

Social Business

  • Number of schools was 478, an increase of 37.0% from 349 as of June 30, 2025.

  • Number of club activities was 2,224, an increase of 6.2% from 2,095 as of June 30, 2025.

  • Revenue of the social business was JPY1,830.3 million ($11.3 million), an increase of 18.0% from JPY1,551.1 million for the same period last year.

Management Commentary

Mr. Kiyotaka Ito, the Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer of Leifras, commented, "We are pleased to report continued strong financial performance in the first half of fiscal year 2026. Both our sports school business and social business achieved revenue growth, contributing to an 8.9% year-over-year increase in total revenue, a record-high[1]. Profitability also continued to improve, with higher gross profit margin contributing to a 35.9% increase in income from operations and a 43.5% increase in net income.

"In our core sports school business, we remain committed to delivering our distinctive educational services that foster children's non-cognitive skills. Meanwhile, our social business continued to grow as we expanded our efforts to support local sports environments, increasing the number of contracted schools for club activity support to 478, up 37.0% year over year. We will continue to draw on the people and expertise we have developed through sports education to support children's growth, address challenges facing local communities, and sustainably enhance corporate value."

Financial Condition

  • As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of JPY2,591.8 million ($15.9 million), compared to JPY2,524.1 million as of December 31, 2025.

  • Net cash provided by operating activities was JPY252.7 million ($1.6 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to JPY312.8 million for the same period last year.

  • Net cash used in investing activities was JPY213.0 million ($1.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to JPY47.2 million for the same period last year.

  • Net cash provided by financing activities was JPY28.0 million ($0.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net cash used in financing activities of JPY306.1 million for the same period last year.

Financial Guidance

  • Revenue is expected to be between $82.9 million and $95.7 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, an increase of approximately 10.8% to 27.9% from $74.8 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

  • Income from operations is expected to be between $4.5 million and $5.4 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, an increase of approximately 13.2% to 33.9% from $4.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

The guidance includes the results of Well Resources (from May 1, 2026), Tokai Sports (from June 1, 2026) and SWIFT JAPAN (from July 1, 2026). It does not assume any further business acquisitions, restructuring activities or legal settlements during the period. The guidance is translated at the FY2025 assumed exchange rate of US$1 = JPY156.80, the same rate used in the first quarter, to eliminate the impact of foreign exchange volatility. This rate will be used for the guidance throughout fiscal 2026.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an English-language conference call at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:30 p.m. Japan Standard Time) on October 8, 2026, and a Japanese-language conference call at 3:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Japan Standard Time) on October 9, 2026.

To attend the earnings conference calls, please use the following access information.

Dial-in details for the English-language conference call:


Date:


October 8, 2026


Time:


8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:30 p.m. Japan Standard Time)


International:


1-412-902-4272


USA/CANADA TOLL-FREE:


1-888-346-8982


Conference ID:


Leifras Co., Ltd.


Webcast:


https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=bdQ8V0Li

Dial-in details for the Japanese-language conference call:


Date:


October 9, 2026


Time:


3:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Japan Standard Time)


Registration:


https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JUTCspQ2QqGvyKLp5vCfqA

Please dial in at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the English-language call to ensure timely participation.

A live webcast of the English-language conference call will be available through the webcast link above.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Japanese Yen ("JPY") amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD" or "$") for the convenience of the reader. Translations of historical financial amounts from JPY into USD have been made at the exchange rate of JPY162.61 = $1.00, the noon buying rate as of June 30, 2026 published in the H.10 statistical release of the United States Federal Reserve Board.

Note: [1] Record high for the corresponding six-month period in US-GAAP figures since fiscal year 2023.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. Leifras was recognized as Japan's largest operator of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and number of schools, as well as the leading provider of school club activity support in terms of the number of contracted schools, according to Tokyo Shoko Research as of December 2025. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." Its holistic approach integrates physical and mental development. Building on its experience and expertise in sports education, Leifras also operates a social business that supports school club activities, provides sports therapy for children with developmental disabilities, and offers exercise programs for the elderly. As of June 30, 2026, the Company supported 2,224 club activities at 478 schools.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company discusses a key financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") to supplement its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis. This non-GAAP financial measure is reconciled to its most directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP as follows:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation


Adjusted INCOME FROM OPERATIONS






For the Six Months Ended June 30,




2025



2026



2026




JPY



JPY



US$


INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



67,929,244




92,309,685




567,676


Plus: acquisition-related costs(a)



-




47,365,619




291,284


Adjusted INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



67,929,244




139,675,304




858,960


(a)

Represents acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with the Company's acquisition activities, including
transaction-related costs, legal, financial and tax due diligence expenses, integration costs and other acquisition-
related costs. These costs have been added back for normalization purposes as they are not considered reflective
of the Company's core operating performance.

The Company's primary non-GAAP financial measure and corresponding metrics reflect how the Company evaluates the Company's current and prior year operating results. As new events or circumstances arise, these definitions could change. When the Company's definitions change, the Company provides the updated definitions. When items no longer impact the Company's current or future presentation of non-GAAP operating results, the Company removes these items from the Company's non-GAAP definitions.

Adjusted income from operations is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP (collectively referred to as the "non-GAAP financial measures"), and the use of the term adjusted income from operations may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures. The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with useful information with respect to the Company's historical operations. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure as a supplemental performance measure because the Company believes it facilitates a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to the Company's performance based on the Company's results under GAAP, while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period. Specifically, adjusted income from operations allows the Company to assess the Company's performance without the impact of the specifically identified items that the Company believes do not directly reflect the Company's core operations, including acquisition-related costs and other items that management does not consider reflective of the Company's core operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measure also functions as a key performance indicator used to evaluate the Company's operating performance internally, and it is used in connection with the determination of incentive compensation for management, including executive officers.

As the Company's initial public offering was completed during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and the related listing-related and transformational expenses were specific to the Company's initial public offering and related transformation activities, the Company does not expect to incur such expenses in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 or future periods. Accordingly, beginning with the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, the Company has revised the Company's presentation of adjusted income from operations and removed listing-related and transformational expenses from the adjustments to adjusted income from operations for all historical periods presented.

Adjusted income from operations is not a measurement of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to income from operations or any other financial statement data presented as indicators of financial performance or liquidity, each as presented in accordance with GAAP. Consequently, the Company's non-GAAP financial measure should be considered together with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company understands that although adjusted income from operations is frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, it has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: adjusted income from operations does not fully reflect the Company's cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; adjusted income from operations does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs; adjusted income from operations does not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt; and although depreciation and amortization expenses are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted income from operations does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

Because of these limitations, adjusted income from operations should not be considered as discretionary cash available to the Company to reinvest in the growth of the Company's business or as a measure of cash that will be available to the Company to meet the Company's obligations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the annual report and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES


UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS






December 31,



June 30,



June 30,




2025
JPY



2026
JPY



2026
US$







(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and Cash Equivalents



2,524,082,266




2,591,813,994




15,938,835


Accounts receivable, net



731,083,491




655,589,901




4,031,670


Inventories, net



21,578,477




23,882,759




146,871


Prepaid expenses



158,040,280




159,110,735




978,481


Other current assets



38,219,685




26,623,593




163,727


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



3,473,004,199




3,457,020,982




21,259,584















NON-CURRENT ASSETS













Property and equipment, net



96,456,471




97,668,996




600,633


Intangible assets, net



29,631,015




113,647,566




698,897


Operating lease right-of-use assets



482,694,859




480,682,783




2,956,047


Finance lease right-of-use assets



236,908,226




266,307,429




1,637,706


Long-term deposits



150,216,792




168,875,717




1,038,532


Long-term investment



5,736,500




26,986,500




165,958


Deferred tax assets, net



164,082,227




144,808,910




890,529


Goodwill



27,999,994




160,524,039




987,172


Other non-current assets



8,470,398




21,447,986




131,899


TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS



1,202,196,482




1,480,949,926




9,107,373


TOTAL ASSETS



4,675,200,681




4,937,970,908




30,366,957















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES













Short-term loans



100,000,000




100,000,000




614,968


Current portion of long-term loans



151,030,000




75,013,000




461,306


Bond payable, current



40,000,000




80,000,000




491,975


Accounts payable



196,849,154




86,843,874




534,062


Accrued liabilities



1,160,996,435




1,190,944,650




7,323,932


Income tax payable



43,499,500




15,797,100




97,147


Contract liabilities, current



154,074,620




362,735,094




2,230,706


Operating lease liabilities, current



138,880,117




158,454,943




974,448


Finance lease liabilities, current



88,017,810




98,236,175




604,121


Other current liabilities



176,592,537




128,245,967




788,673


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



2,249,940,173




2,296,270,803




14,121,338















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES













Long-term loans, net of current portion



24,422,000




5,871,000




36,105


Bond payable, non-current



18,175,440




152,289,808




936,534


Contract liabilities, non-current



12,817,448




16,117,926




99,120


Operating lease liabilities, non-current



347,365,643




319,835,831




1,966,889


Finance lease liabilities, non-current



144,989,192




164,032,009




1,008,745


Assets retirement obligations



30,775,915




30,984,183




190,543


Deferred tax liabilities, net



-




28,777,638




176,973


TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



578,545,638




717,908,395




4,414,909


TOTAL LIABILITIES



2,828,485,811




3,014,179,198




18,536,247















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES


























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Ordinary shares, 80,000,000 shares authorized; 26,560,660 shares
issued and 26,160,619 shares outstanding as of December 31,
2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively.



409,833,241




409,833,241




2,520,345


Additional paid-in capital



786,906,631




786,906,631




4,839,227


Treasury shares, 400,041 shares as of December 31, 2025 and
June 30, 2026, respectively.



(100,012,265)




(100,012,265)




(615,044)


Retained earnings



749,987,263




827,064,103




5,086,182


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



1,846,714,870




1,923,791,710




11,830,710


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



4,675,200,681




4,937,970,908




30,366,957


LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES


UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME






For the Six Months Ended June 30,




2025



2026



2026




JPY



JPY



US$


NET REVENUE



5,488,810,821




5,978,787,041




36,767,647


Cost of revenue



(4,047,686,339)




(4,212,676,644)




(25,906,627)


GROSS PROFIT



1,441,124,482




1,766,110,397




10,861,020


Selling, general, and administrative expenses



(1,373,195,238)




(1,673,800,712)




(10,293,345)


INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



67,929,244




92,309,685




567,675















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)













Interest income



1,211,580




2,581,856




15,878


Interest expense



(9,378,973)




(5,440,318)




(33,456)


Dividend income



87,500




87,900




541


Grant income



9,399,558




17,310,392




106,453


Unrealized loss on short-term investment



(224,000)




-




-


Unrealized gain on long-term investment



-




4,665,574




28,692


Loss (Gain) on disposal of long-lived assets



(168,973)




292,080




1,796


Other income (expense), net



(20,302,598)




914,381




5,623


Total other income (expense), net



(19,375,906)




20,411,865




125,527


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



48,553,338




112,721,550




693,202















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES













Current



(2,788,235)




(15,999,345)




(98,391)


Deferred



7,941,095




(19,645,365)




(120,813)


Total benefit from (provision for) income taxes



5,152,860




(35,644,710)




(219,204)


NET INCOME



53,706,198




77,076,840




473,998















WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY
SHARES













Basic



24,910,619




26,160,619




26,160,619


Diluted



24,913,619




26,163,619




26,163,619


EARNINGS PER SHARE













Basic



2.16




2.95




0.02


Diluted



2.16




2.95




0.02


LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




For the Six Months Ended June 30,




2025



2026



2026




JPY



JPY



US$


Cash flows from operating activities













Net income



53,706,198




77,076,840




473,998


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities













Depreciation and amortization expense



66,679,088




64,001,684




393,590


Provision for expected credit loss



5,788,690




2,676,936




16,462


Loss (Gain) on disposal of property and equipment



168,973




(292,080)




(1,796)


Loss on disposal of ROU asset



-




2,401




15


Provision for inventory impairment



719,481




571,851




3,517


Unrealized loss on short-term investment



224,000




-




-


Unrealized gain on long-term investment



-




(4,665,574)




(28,692)


Other non-cash expenses



215,875




5,249,247




32,281


Deferred tax expense



(7,941,095)




19,645,365




120,813


Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable, net



24,970,807




73,377,882




451,251


Inventories



450,516




(2,876,133)




(17,687)


Prepaid expenses



65,923,967




(1,037,620)




(6,381)


Long-term deposits



(119,850)




(18,134,685)




(111,523)


Other current assets



(8,421,744)




12,062,482




74,180


Other non-current assets



(7,728,297)




(12,977,588)




(79,808)


Accounts payable



(20,679,625)




(114,318,251)




(703,021)


Accrued liabilities



47,765,059




24,712,089




151,972


Contract liabilities



217,944,834




211,960,952




1,303,493


Operating lease liabilities



3,212,036




(5,942,925)




(36,547)


Income tax payable



(72,782,600)




(27,702,400)




(170,361)


Amount due to a director



(1,000,000)




-




-


Other current liabilities



(56,292,856)




(50,683,167)




(311,685)


Net cash provided by operating activities



312,803,457




252,707,306




1,554,070















Cash flows from investing activities













Purchase of investment securities



-




(16,584,426)




(101,989)


Purchase of property and equipment



(42,125,175)




(5,821,892)




(35,803)


Purchase of intangible assets



(5,045,000)




(8,548,150)




(52,568)


Acquisition, net of cash acquired



-




(182,039,420)




(1,119,485)


Net cash used in investing activities



(47,170,175)




(212,993,888)




(1,309,845)















Cash flows from financing activities













Payment of finance lease liabilities



(43,752,315)




(50,246,590)




(309,001)


Repayment of bank loans



(156,105,000)




(94,568,000)




(581,563)


Proceeds from bond payable



-




192,832,900




1,185,861


Repayment of bond payable



(20,000,000)




(20,000,000)




(122,994)


Payment of deferred IPO costs



(86,232,087)




-




-


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(306,089,402)




28,018,310




172,304















Net (decrease) increase in cash



(40,456,120)




67,731,728




416,528


Cash at the beginning of period



2,538,554,638




2,524,082,266




15,522,307


Cash at the end of the period



2,498,098,518




2,591,813,994




15,938,835















Supplementary cash flow information













Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds



75,570,835




38,402,329




236,162


Cash paid for interest expenses



8,637,073




3,800,582




23,372


Non-cash financing and investing activities













Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating
lease liabilities



270,231,476




90,595,070




557,131


Finance lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance
lease liabilities



68,425,346




79,603,279




489,535


Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation


Adjusted INCOME FROM OPERATIONS






For the Six Months Ended June 30,




2025



2026



2026




JPY



JPY



US$


INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



67,929,244




92,309,685




567,676


Plus: acquisition-related costs(a)



-




47,365,619




291,284


Adjusted INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



67,929,244




139,675,304




858,960


(a)

Represents acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with the Company's acquisition activities, including
transaction-related costs, legal, financial and tax due diligence expenses, integration costs and other acquisition-
related costs. These costs have been added back for normalization purposes as they are not considered reflective
of the Company's core operating performance.

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.