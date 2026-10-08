LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Reports First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Record-High First-Half Revenue and Operating Income, Up 8.9% and 35.9% Year Over Year, Respectively[1]

TOKYO, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, and a leading operator of children's sports schools and school club activity support businesses in Japan, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue was JPY5,978.8 million ($36.8 million), an increase of 8.9% from JPY5,488.8 million for the same period last year.





was JPY5,978.8 million ($36.8 million), an increase of 8.9% from JPY5,488.8 million for the same period last year. Income from operations was JPY92.3 million ($0.6 million), an increase of 35.9% from JPY67.9 million for the same period last year.





was JPY92.3 million ($0.6 million), an increase of 35.9% from JPY67.9 million for the same period last year. Net income was JPY77.1 million ($0.5 million), an increase of 43.5% from JPY53.7 million for the same period last year.





was JPY77.1 million ($0.5 million), an increase of 43.5% from JPY53.7 million for the same period last year. Adjusted income from operations was JPY139.7 million ($0.9 million), an increase of 105.6% from JPY67.9 million for the same period last year.





was JPY139.7 million ($0.9 million), an increase of 105.6% from JPY67.9 million for the same period last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share were JPY2.95 ($0.02), compared to JPY2.16 for the same period last year.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Operational Highlights

Sports School Business

Number of members was 68,873, a decrease of 0.9% from 69,500 as of June 30, 2025.





was 68,873, a decrease of 0.9% from 69,500 as of June 30, 2025. Revenue of the sports school business was JPY4,148.5 million ($25.5 million), an increase of 5.4% from JPY3,937.7 million for the same period last year

Social Business

Number of schools was 478, an increase of 37.0% from 349 as of June 30, 2025.





was 478, an increase of 37.0% from 349 as of June 30, 2025. Number of club activities was 2,224, an increase of 6.2% from 2,095 as of June 30, 2025.





was 2,224, an increase of 6.2% from 2,095 as of June 30, 2025. Revenue of the social business was JPY1,830.3 million ($11.3 million), an increase of 18.0% from JPY1,551.1 million for the same period last year.

Management Commentary

Mr. Kiyotaka Ito, the Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer of Leifras, commented, "We are pleased to report continued strong financial performance in the first half of fiscal year 2026. Both our sports school business and social business achieved revenue growth, contributing to an 8.9% year-over-year increase in total revenue, a record-high[1]. Profitability also continued to improve, with higher gross profit margin contributing to a 35.9% increase in income from operations and a 43.5% increase in net income.

"In our core sports school business, we remain committed to delivering our distinctive educational services that foster children's non-cognitive skills. Meanwhile, our social business continued to grow as we expanded our efforts to support local sports environments, increasing the number of contracted schools for club activity support to 478, up 37.0% year over year. We will continue to draw on the people and expertise we have developed through sports education to support children's growth, address challenges facing local communities, and sustainably enhance corporate value."

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of JPY2,591.8 million ($15.9 million), compared to JPY2,524.1 million as of December 31, 2025.





Net cash provided by operating activities was JPY252.7 million ($1.6 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to JPY312.8 million for the same period last year.





Net cash used in investing activities was JPY213.0 million ($1.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to JPY47.2 million for the same period last year.





Net cash provided by financing activities was JPY28.0 million ($0.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net cash used in financing activities of JPY306.1 million for the same period last year.

Financial Guidance

Revenue is expected to be between $82.9 million and $95.7 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, an increase of approximately 10.8% to 27.9% from $74.8 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.





Income from operations is expected to be between $4.5 million and $5.4 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, an increase of approximately 13.2% to 33.9% from $4.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

The guidance includes the results of Well Resources (from May 1, 2026), Tokai Sports (from June 1, 2026) and SWIFT JAPAN (from July 1, 2026). It does not assume any further business acquisitions, restructuring activities or legal settlements during the period. The guidance is translated at the FY2025 assumed exchange rate of US$1 = JPY156.80, the same rate used in the first quarter, to eliminate the impact of foreign exchange volatility. This rate will be used for the guidance throughout fiscal 2026.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an English-language conference call at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:30 p.m. Japan Standard Time) on October 8, 2026, and a Japanese-language conference call at 3:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Japan Standard Time) on October 9, 2026.

To attend the earnings conference calls, please use the following access information.

Dial-in details for the English-language conference call:



Date:

October 8, 2026

Time:

8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:30 p.m. Japan Standard Time)

International:

1-412-902-4272

USA/CANADA TOLL-FREE:

1-888-346-8982

Conference ID:

Leifras Co., Ltd.

Webcast:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=bdQ8V0Li

Dial-in details for the Japanese-language conference call:



Date:

October 9, 2026

Time:

3:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Japan Standard Time)

Registration:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JUTCspQ2QqGvyKLp5vCfqA

Please dial in at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the English-language call to ensure timely participation.

A live webcast of the English-language conference call will be available through the webcast link above.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Japanese Yen ("JPY") amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD" or "$") for the convenience of the reader. Translations of historical financial amounts from JPY into USD have been made at the exchange rate of JPY162.61 = $1.00, the noon buying rate as of June 30, 2026 published in the H.10 statistical release of the United States Federal Reserve Board.

Note: [1] Record high for the corresponding six-month period in US-GAAP figures since fiscal year 2023.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. Leifras was recognized as Japan's largest operator of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and number of schools, as well as the leading provider of school club activity support in terms of the number of contracted schools, according to Tokyo Shoko Research as of December 2025. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." Its holistic approach integrates physical and mental development. Building on its experience and expertise in sports education, Leifras also operates a social business that supports school club activities, provides sports therapy for children with developmental disabilities, and offers exercise programs for the elderly. As of June 30, 2026, the Company supported 2,224 club activities at 478 schools.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company discusses a key financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") to supplement its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis. This non-GAAP financial measure is reconciled to its most directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP as follows:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

Adjusted INCOME FROM OPERATIONS









For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2025



2026



2026





JPY



JPY



US$

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



67,929,244





92,309,685





567,676

Plus: acquisition-related costs(a)



-





47,365,619





291,284

Adjusted INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



67,929,244





139,675,304





858,960



(a) Represents acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with the Company's acquisition activities, including

transaction-related costs, legal, financial and tax due diligence expenses, integration costs and other acquisition-

related costs. These costs have been added back for normalization purposes as they are not considered reflective

of the Company's core operating performance.

The Company's primary non-GAAP financial measure and corresponding metrics reflect how the Company evaluates the Company's current and prior year operating results. As new events or circumstances arise, these definitions could change. When the Company's definitions change, the Company provides the updated definitions. When items no longer impact the Company's current or future presentation of non-GAAP operating results, the Company removes these items from the Company's non-GAAP definitions.

Adjusted income from operations is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP (collectively referred to as the "non-GAAP financial measures"), and the use of the term adjusted income from operations may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures. The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with useful information with respect to the Company's historical operations. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure as a supplemental performance measure because the Company believes it facilitates a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to the Company's performance based on the Company's results under GAAP, while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period. Specifically, adjusted income from operations allows the Company to assess the Company's performance without the impact of the specifically identified items that the Company believes do not directly reflect the Company's core operations, including acquisition-related costs and other items that management does not consider reflective of the Company's core operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measure also functions as a key performance indicator used to evaluate the Company's operating performance internally, and it is used in connection with the determination of incentive compensation for management, including executive officers.

As the Company's initial public offering was completed during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and the related listing-related and transformational expenses were specific to the Company's initial public offering and related transformation activities, the Company does not expect to incur such expenses in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 or future periods. Accordingly, beginning with the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, the Company has revised the Company's presentation of adjusted income from operations and removed listing-related and transformational expenses from the adjustments to adjusted income from operations for all historical periods presented.

Adjusted income from operations is not a measurement of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to income from operations or any other financial statement data presented as indicators of financial performance or liquidity, each as presented in accordance with GAAP. Consequently, the Company's non-GAAP financial measure should be considered together with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company understands that although adjusted income from operations is frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, it has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: adjusted income from operations does not fully reflect the Company's cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; adjusted income from operations does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs; adjusted income from operations does not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt; and although depreciation and amortization expenses are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted income from operations does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

Because of these limitations, adjusted income from operations should not be considered as discretionary cash available to the Company to reinvest in the growth of the Company's business or as a measure of cash that will be available to the Company to meet the Company's obligations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the annual report and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









December 31,



June 30,



June 30,





2025

JPY



2026

JPY



2026

US$











(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

ASSETS























CURRENT ASSETS























Cash and Cash Equivalents



2,524,082,266





2,591,813,994





15,938,835

Accounts receivable, net



731,083,491





655,589,901





4,031,670

Inventories, net



21,578,477





23,882,759





146,871

Prepaid expenses



158,040,280





159,110,735





978,481

Other current assets



38,219,685





26,623,593





163,727

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



3,473,004,199





3,457,020,982





21,259,584



























NON-CURRENT ASSETS























Property and equipment, net



96,456,471





97,668,996





600,633

Intangible assets, net



29,631,015





113,647,566





698,897

Operating lease right-of-use assets



482,694,859





480,682,783





2,956,047

Finance lease right-of-use assets



236,908,226





266,307,429





1,637,706

Long-term deposits



150,216,792





168,875,717





1,038,532

Long-term investment



5,736,500





26,986,500





165,958

Deferred tax assets, net



164,082,227





144,808,910





890,529

Goodwill



27,999,994





160,524,039





987,172

Other non-current assets



8,470,398





21,447,986





131,899

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS



1,202,196,482





1,480,949,926





9,107,373

TOTAL ASSETS



4,675,200,681





4,937,970,908





30,366,957



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























CURRENT LIABILITIES























Short-term loans



100,000,000





100,000,000





614,968

Current portion of long-term loans



151,030,000





75,013,000





461,306

Bond payable, current



40,000,000





80,000,000





491,975

Accounts payable



196,849,154





86,843,874





534,062

Accrued liabilities



1,160,996,435





1,190,944,650





7,323,932

Income tax payable



43,499,500





15,797,100





97,147

Contract liabilities, current



154,074,620





362,735,094





2,230,706

Operating lease liabilities, current



138,880,117





158,454,943





974,448

Finance lease liabilities, current



88,017,810





98,236,175





604,121

Other current liabilities



176,592,537





128,245,967





788,673

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



2,249,940,173





2,296,270,803





14,121,338



























NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES























Long-term loans, net of current portion



24,422,000





5,871,000





36,105

Bond payable, non-current



18,175,440





152,289,808





936,534

Contract liabilities, non-current



12,817,448





16,117,926





99,120

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



347,365,643





319,835,831





1,966,889

Finance lease liabilities, non-current



144,989,192





164,032,009





1,008,745

Assets retirement obligations



30,775,915





30,984,183





190,543

Deferred tax liabilities, net



-





28,777,638





176,973

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



578,545,638





717,908,395





4,414,909

TOTAL LIABILITIES



2,828,485,811





3,014,179,198





18,536,247



























COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Ordinary shares, 80,000,000 shares authorized; 26,560,660 shares

issued and 26,160,619 shares outstanding as of December 31,

2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively.



409,833,241





409,833,241





2,520,345

Additional paid-in capital



786,906,631





786,906,631





4,839,227

Treasury shares, 400,041 shares as of December 31, 2025 and

June 30, 2026, respectively.



(100,012,265)





(100,012,265)





(615,044)

Retained earnings



749,987,263





827,064,103





5,086,182

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



1,846,714,870





1,923,791,710





11,830,710

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



4,675,200,681





4,937,970,908





30,366,957



LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2025



2026



2026





JPY



JPY



US$

NET REVENUE



5,488,810,821





5,978,787,041





36,767,647

Cost of revenue



(4,047,686,339)





(4,212,676,644)





(25,906,627)

GROSS PROFIT



1,441,124,482





1,766,110,397





10,861,020

Selling, general, and administrative expenses



(1,373,195,238)





(1,673,800,712)





(10,293,345)

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



67,929,244





92,309,685





567,675



























OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)























Interest income



1,211,580





2,581,856





15,878

Interest expense



(9,378,973)





(5,440,318)





(33,456)

Dividend income



87,500





87,900





541

Grant income



9,399,558





17,310,392





106,453

Unrealized loss on short-term investment



(224,000)





-





-

Unrealized gain on long-term investment



-





4,665,574





28,692

Loss (Gain) on disposal of long-lived assets



(168,973)





292,080





1,796

Other income (expense), net



(20,302,598)





914,381





5,623

Total other income (expense), net



(19,375,906)





20,411,865





125,527

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



48,553,338





112,721,550





693,202



























PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES























Current



(2,788,235)





(15,999,345)





(98,391)

Deferred



7,941,095





(19,645,365)





(120,813)

Total benefit from (provision for) income taxes



5,152,860





(35,644,710)





(219,204)

NET INCOME



53,706,198





77,076,840





473,998



























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY

SHARES























Basic



24,910,619





26,160,619





26,160,619

Diluted



24,913,619





26,163,619





26,163,619

EARNINGS PER SHARE























Basic



2.16





2.95





0.02

Diluted



2.16





2.95





0.02



LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2025



2026



2026





JPY



JPY



US$

Cash flows from operating activities























Net income



53,706,198





77,076,840





473,998

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities























Depreciation and amortization expense



66,679,088





64,001,684





393,590

Provision for expected credit loss



5,788,690





2,676,936





16,462

Loss (Gain) on disposal of property and equipment



168,973





(292,080)





(1,796)

Loss on disposal of ROU asset



-





2,401





15

Provision for inventory impairment



719,481





571,851





3,517

Unrealized loss on short-term investment



224,000





-





-

Unrealized gain on long-term investment



-





(4,665,574)





(28,692)

Other non-cash expenses



215,875





5,249,247





32,281

Deferred tax expense



(7,941,095)





19,645,365





120,813

Changes in operating assets and liabilities























Accounts receivable, net



24,970,807





73,377,882





451,251

Inventories



450,516





(2,876,133)





(17,687)

Prepaid expenses



65,923,967





(1,037,620)





(6,381)

Long-term deposits



(119,850)





(18,134,685)





(111,523)

Other current assets



(8,421,744)





12,062,482





74,180

Other non-current assets



(7,728,297)





(12,977,588)





(79,808)

Accounts payable



(20,679,625)





(114,318,251)





(703,021)

Accrued liabilities



47,765,059





24,712,089





151,972

Contract liabilities



217,944,834





211,960,952





1,303,493

Operating lease liabilities



3,212,036





(5,942,925)





(36,547)

Income tax payable



(72,782,600)





(27,702,400)





(170,361)

Amount due to a director



(1,000,000)





-





-

Other current liabilities



(56,292,856)





(50,683,167)





(311,685)

Net cash provided by operating activities



312,803,457





252,707,306





1,554,070



























Cash flows from investing activities























Purchase of investment securities



-





(16,584,426)





(101,989)

Purchase of property and equipment



(42,125,175)





(5,821,892)





(35,803)

Purchase of intangible assets



(5,045,000)





(8,548,150)





(52,568)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired



-





(182,039,420)





(1,119,485)

Net cash used in investing activities



(47,170,175)





(212,993,888)





(1,309,845)



























Cash flows from financing activities























Payment of finance lease liabilities



(43,752,315)





(50,246,590)





(309,001)

Repayment of bank loans



(156,105,000)





(94,568,000)





(581,563)

Proceeds from bond payable



-





192,832,900





1,185,861

Repayment of bond payable



(20,000,000)





(20,000,000)





(122,994)

Payment of deferred IPO costs



(86,232,087)





-





-

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(306,089,402)





28,018,310





172,304



























Net (decrease) increase in cash



(40,456,120)





67,731,728





416,528

Cash at the beginning of period



2,538,554,638





2,524,082,266





15,522,307

Cash at the end of the period



2,498,098,518





2,591,813,994





15,938,835



























Supplementary cash flow information























Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds



75,570,835





38,402,329





236,162

Cash paid for interest expenses



8,637,073





3,800,582





23,372

Non-cash financing and investing activities























Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating

lease liabilities



270,231,476





90,595,070





557,131

Finance lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance

lease liabilities



68,425,346





79,603,279





489,535



Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

Adjusted INCOME FROM OPERATIONS









For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2025



2026



2026





JPY



JPY



US$

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



67,929,244





92,309,685





567,676

Plus: acquisition-related costs(a)



-





47,365,619





291,284

Adjusted INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



67,929,244





139,675,304





858,960



(a) Represents acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with the Company's acquisition activities, including

transaction-related costs, legal, financial and tax due diligence expenses, integration costs and other acquisition-

related costs. These costs have been added back for normalization purposes as they are not considered reflective

of the Company's core operating performance.

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.