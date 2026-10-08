pv magazine: How do you see the global PV supply chain evolving over the next 12-24 months, particularly in terms of pricing, capacity and supply-demand balance? Edurne Zoco: The global PV supply chain will remain oversupplied over the next 12-24 months, even as consolidation slowly picks up. China alone has more than 900 GW of annual cell production capacity, while global demand is about 590 GW, so capacity will only gradually exit the market. Technology shifts will help reduce capacity. We expect continued consolidation and low global prices, but increasingly divergent prices across regions. ...

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