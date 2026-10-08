Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Announces "Fourth Friday at Four" Webinar on October 23, 2026: Zomedica's Clinical Program: How Evidence Drives Adoption

October session to show how veterinarian-led clinical studies build the evidence behind Zomedica's PulseVet, VetGuardian PLUS, and TRUFORMA product lines, and how that evidence turns into adoption, utilization, and recurring revenue

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), an animal health company offering innovative point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the next installment of its "Fourth Friday at Four" investor webinar series, scheduled for Friday, October 23, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The October program, titled "Zomedica's Clinical Program: How Evidence Drives Adoption," will give current and prospective investors a detailed look at the clinical studies Zomedica conducts with practicing veterinarians: why evidence is a commercial asset in veterinary medicine, how each study was designed, and their impact on the practices that use Zomedica products.

The session will present clinical studies across three product lines, each introduced by a member of Zomedica's professional veterinary services team and is built around a central idea: each study gives veterinarians a lasting reason to buy or use a Zomedica product. Some studies help win a first purchase or open a new type of practice, such as podiatry practices. Others add new uses for products a practice already owns, increasing treatments per installed device and recurring test volume. Others carry a second Zomedica brand into an existing account, as equine endocrine testing brings the TRUFORMA platform into equine practices that already use PulseVet shock wave. The program will also show how study results reach customers through publications, conferences, continuing education, and sales training, and how investigators become the key opinion leaders who present their results to peers.

Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica, commented, "Veterinarians buy on evidence, and we build that evidence before we sell. Every study in this session was led by veterinarians who use our products in practice, and each one gives a clinic a durable reason to choose Zomedica, whether that is a first purchase, a new use for a device already in the clinic, or a second product line in an existing account. This webinar is an opportunity for investors to see why we believe the clinical evidence base compounds over time and supports adoption, utilization, and recurring revenue across our portfolio."

Webinar Details

Title: "Fourth Friday at Four - Zomedica's Clinical Program: How Evidence Drives Adoption"

Date/Time: Friday, October 23, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Registration: https://itl.ink/October23

Format: Customer testimonials, prepared remarks, interviews with veterinarians who have led studies, closing remarks from Ashley Wood, PhD, Vice President, Research & Development, and a live Question & Answer session. Whether you're a veterinary professional, industry partner, investor, or simply passionate about helping our pets live healthier lives, this series is for you.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW digital cytology system, the VetGuardian PLUS Zero Touch monitoring system and VETIGEL hemostatic gel, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 17% in 2025 to $32 million, 36% through the six months ended June 30, 2026 to $18 million, and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $44 million in liquidity as of June 30, 2026. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information, visit www.zomedica.com.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements and our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether the new Development Services business segment will continue to generate revenue; the outcome of clinical studies; the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, including international efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to realize the anticipated growth opportunities from our acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; supply chain risks associated with tariff changes; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products and purchase of consumables following adoption of our capital equipment; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations

investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-2555; Option #5

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/zomedica-announces-%22fourth-friday-at-four%22-webinar-on-october-23-1234120