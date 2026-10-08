Tata Power has partnered with Norway-based renewable energy technology company Ocean Sun to undertake a 300 kWp floating solar pilot in India based on Ocean Sun's membrane-based floating solar technology. The pilot project will be undertaken at Tata Power's Mulshi reservoir in Maharashtra. It will evaluate Ocean Sun's proprietary membrane-based floating solar technology for performance, reliability, cost competitiveness and scalability under Indian conditions, while generating practical operating insights for potential future deployment. Unlike conventional floating solar systems that typically ...

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