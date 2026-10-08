FTAI Aviation Ltd.: FTAI and United Airlines Expand Engine Exchange Program to CFM56-7B

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (Nasdaq: FTAI; the "Company" or "FTAI") today announced a multi-year Maintenance, Repair and Exchange ("MRE") agreement with United Airlines (Nasdaq: UAL; "United"), one of the world's largest CFM56-7B operators, under which FTAI is providing engine exchanges in lieu of traditional shop visits. The companies' exchange relationship began with United's V2500-powered fleet and has been extended to designated CFM56-7B engines with the program structured to grow over its term.

Under the MRE program, FTAI delivers a serviceable engine ahead of each of United's scheduled removals and then purchases United's unserviceable engine in exchange, sparing the airline the cost and downtime of a traditional shop visit. FTAI adds each acquired engine to its inventory as feedstock for its MRO network. The program started with an initial group of engines in 2026 and will continue to expand over its term as additional engines come due for removal, with FTAI and United jointly planning deliveries against the airline's removal schedule.

"United is one of the most respected operators in our industry, and its decision to adopt FTAI's engine exchange program is a meaningful endorsement," said Joe Adams, Chairman and CEO of FTAI. "This agreement allows United to keep its aircraft flying and its maintenance costs predictable, while FTAI takes on the shop visit. We are honored to be selected by an operator of United's caliber."

"This is an important step forward in our maintenance program for our Boeing 737 NG aircraft," said United Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Leskinen. "This growing relationship will help us improve utilization for this important part of our fleet as we fly more customers to more destinations."

About FTAI

FTAI combines advanced turbine technology and asset ownership to power the world's most essential markets. Additional information is available at https://www.ftaiaviation.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the expected benefits of the agreement, FTAI's ability to provide engine exchanges in lieu of shop visits for the covered engines, the phasing of the program and the addition of engines to the program over its term, the anticipated reduction in maintenance costs and downtime for the covered engines, and the expected contribution of exchanged engines to FTAI's inventory. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company's website (www.ftaiaviation.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing on the Company's website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

For further information, please contact:

FTAI:

Charlie Arestia

Investor Relations

FTAI Aviation Ltd.

(646) 276-4418

ir@ftaiaviation.com

Media:

Tim Lynch / Kelly Sullivan

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449