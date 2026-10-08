Brunswick Exploration Reports 1.31% Li2O Over 202 Metres Including 85 Meters at 1.73% Li2O at the Anatacau Main Project

MONTREAL, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; "BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assays of the previously announced 202-metre interval (see press release dated September 17 2026) at its Anatacau Main Project, located 20 km east of Rio Tinto's Galaxy project, in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

This intercept is a significant discovery for Brunswick Exploration and will be the focus of future exploration work.

Highlights include:

Results confirmed the mineralization of the Anais dyke observed in drill hole AN-25-15 with an intercept of 202.45 meters returning 1.31% Li2O from 274.25 to 476.70 meters.

Higher grade core of 85 meters grading 1.73% Li2O represents a substantial jump in grade observed to date at Anais.

represents a substantial jump in grade observed to date at Anais. The Anais dyke remains open in all directions and has significantly expanded following this drill hole.

and has significantly expanded following this drill hole. Drill hole AN-26-15 also returned two other major pegmatitic intervals: 1.41% Li2O over 21.5 meters and 1.28% Li2O over 9.2 meters . Both intercepts are separate from the Anais dyke and point to a much wider mineralized system at Anatacau.

and . Both intercepts are separate from the Anais dyke and point to a much wider mineralized system at Anatacau. More results are pending





Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Anais is rapidly improving, not just in width, as the considerable length of the intercept highlights, but also in grade. These assay results are extremely encouraging and underscore the potential that exists at Anais. Importantly, we remain at the start of the discovery process. Anais is open in all directions. Over the course of the last twelve months, every drill hole that intercepted the main dyke has consistently grown it. We believe this trend will continue. Excitingly, drilling is still ongoing at Anatacau and I am looking forward to discussing future results with existing and prospective shareholders."

Figure 1: Surface Map of the Anatacau Main Project and Drill Holes Completed





Figure 2: Cross Section A-A' (see Figure 1 for Location)

Figure 3: Regional Map of the Anatacau Main and Anatacau West Projects

Discussion of Results

To date, a total of four holes totaling approximately 1,700 meters have been drilled in the Anais sector, with all assay results pending except for hole AN-26-15.

Hole AN-26-15 returned three major pegmatitic intervals: 1.28% Li2O over 9.2 meters, 1.41% Li2O over 21.50 meters, and 1.31% Li2O over 202.45 meters, confirming the Anais Main dyke to a vertical depth of 300 meters. The 202.45 meters intercept contained an 85.75 meter high-grade zone returning 1.73% Li2O. These pegmatite intervals contain between 10-30% spodumene crystals, and are generally coarse grained, pale colored and unaltered. Mica, predominantly muscovite, and other accessory mineral content is low. The combination of large spodumene crystals and low accessory mineral content should be well represented in future planned metallurgical studies. Preliminary review of the upper and lower contact of the intercept suggests that the Anais dyke changes from a sub vertical dip near surface to a shallower 45 degrees dip a depth. Further drilling will seek to confirm this change in orientation.

Table 1: Results from AN-26-25

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Li2O (%) AN-26-15

170.8 180 9.2 1.28 211.4 232.9 21.5 1.41 274.25 476.7 202.45 1.31 including 298.4 384.15 85.75 1.73

- The true thickness of the Anais dyke is estimated to be approximately 75%

**Interval total can contain up to 25% country rocks

Table 2: Drill Hole Collars (UTM Nad83, Zone 18N)

Drill Holes Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM X UTM Y Elevation (m) AN-26-15 125 52 498 380198 5784693 198

Note

SEC Technical Report Summary for the James Bay Lithium Project prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada), Wave International Pty and WSP Canada for Arcadium Lithium Plc., dated August 31, 2023.

QAQC

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of BRW employees and services contractor Explo-Logik, applying industry-standard QA/QC procedures to its drilling and prospecting programs. All sample preparation and analytical work were performed by Agat Laboratories. Samples were be prepared with methods 200075 and 200087 and dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution, prior to multielement analysis by ICP-OES and ICP-MS according to the Agat method 201378. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the laboratory, and all inserted standard, duplicates and blanks returned results within acceptable limits.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Simon T. Hébert, VP Development. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada, Greenland and Saudi Arabia underpinned by its Mirage project, one of the largest undeveloped hard-rock lithium Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the Americas, with 52.2Mt grading 1.08% Li2O.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@BRWexplo.com)

Contact number: 514 861 4441

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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