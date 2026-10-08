Italian startup Syntropia has developed a hybrid photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) module featuring a microchannel aluminum heat absorber positioned behind the photovoltaic layer. According to the company, the PV laminate is integrated into a low-emissivity insulating glass structure, while the thermal absorber recovers solar heat that is not converted into electricity. A rear insulation layer helps reduce heat losses to the surrounding environment. The module simultaneously generates electricity and heat. The PV cells convert part of the incoming solar radiation into electricity, while excess heat is ...

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