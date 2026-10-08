Nextdoor's Halloween Guide Now Features Local Events and Happenings, Plus Details on What Neighbors Are Handing Out at Their Homes. Live October 8 in the U.S., U.K. and Canada

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NXDR), the essential neighborhood network, today announced the return of its annual Treat Map for a 14th year. Built around the idea that Halloween is bigger than any one house, this year's map helps neighbors discover the homes, local events and businesses bringing the holiday to life. In the U.S., the Treat Map is sponsored by Reese's and features Reese's Trick-or-Treatiest Street in America, the brand's nationwide search celebrating the communities that go all in on Halloween.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261008938025/en/

Nextdoor's 2026 Treat Map

From October 8 through October 31, neighbors in the U.S., U.K. and Canada can add a pin to the Treat Map. For the first time, neighbors choose what kind of pin to add: a home, to let trick-or-treaters know they're handing out treats or showing off decorations, or a local spot, like a Halloween event or a nearby attraction. New tags describe what visitors can expect, including the option to pin "Decorations," "Halloween event" or "Local business." Adding a home pin is easier than ever this year. Rather than starting from a blank post, neighbors see suggested template wording.

The map is also filterable for the first time. A household handing out non-food treats can say so, and a parent planning a route can filter the map to show only those homes. The same works for pet treats and for doors that open early, before the older kids are out.

In the U.S., the map includes Reese's Trick-or-Treatiest Street in America, featuring the Top 150 Streets identified through Reese's extensive data and community insights on top neighborhoods for Halloween spirit and activities. Neighbors can open the destinations directly from the Treat Map as they plan their Halloween routes.

As with previous years, adding a pin is optional and neighbors decide what to share. The map is designed to help neighbors plan their Halloween, and it doesn't collect location data beyond what neighbors choose to share in their pins. Pin details are provided by neighbors and aren't verified by Nextdoor.

"Halloween is one of the few nights a year when an entire street comes together. The Treat Map has always been about helping neighbors make the most of that night. This year, it goes beyond porches to help people discover everything happening in their neighborhood, from the haunted house two blocks over to the bakery handing out cider," said CEO and Co-Founder Nirav Tolia.

"Halloween magic comes to life street by street, porch by porch and neighborhood by neighborhood," said Melissa Blette, Senior Brand Manager, Reese's Brand at The Hershey Company. "Through Reese's Trick-or-Treatiest Street in America and our partnership with Nextdoor, we're celebrating the traditions, togetherness and community spirit that make Halloween unforgettable, while helping families discover the streets that truly go all in."

Neighbors can join the fun, pin their homes, and find the Treat Map by opening the Nextdoor app or visiting https://nextdoor.com/treat_map. The full list of Reese's Top 150 Trick-or-Treatiest Street is also available at hersheyland.com/trickortreatiest.

About Nextdoor:

Nextdoor (NYSE: NXDR) is the essential neighborhood network for over 110 million verified neighbors, offering trusted local news, real-time safety alerts, neighbor recommendations, for sale and free listings, and events. Nextdoor connects neighbors to the people, places, and information that matter most in their local communities. In addition, businesses, news publishers, and public agencies use Nextdoor to share important information and engage with neighborhoods at scale. Download the app or join the neighborhood at nextdoor.com. For more information and media assets, visit: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

About The Hershey Company:

The Hershey Company is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness and a vision to lead next generation snacking. Hershey brings together more than 20,000 employees worldwide to deliver delicious, high-quality products across more than 85 brands in approximately 65 countries, generating more than $11.7 billion in annual revenues. Hershey brings its full portfolio to market as ONE Hershey, spanning confection, salty and functional snacking categories with beloved brands like Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers; salty snacks including SkinnyPop, LesserEvil, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels; and a protein portfolio including ONE Brands and Fulfil.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261008938025/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kelsey Grady

press@nextdoor.com