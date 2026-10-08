Microbix Biosystems Inc.: Microbix Making Keynote Presentation at Masters Summit 2026

Discussing its Successful Electronic Quality Management System (eQMS) Onboarding

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX)(OTCQX:MBXBF), Microbix), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that it will be presenting to its life sciences clients and peers at the Masters Summit 2026, organized by leading eQMS provider MasterControl, Inc. and being hosted at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 12-15, 2026.

Microbix's Manager of IT, Dmytro Panchenko, and QC Project Lead Semiramida (Nina) Markosyan, will present to 600+ specialist attendees at the Masters Summit 2026 about the Company's successful onboarding and extensive usage of MasterControl eQMS software. This will include both the achievements and the challenges that needed to be overcome to maximize realized efficiencies. In addition to giving a keynote presentation on Microbix's experiences with MasterControl software, three team members will attend the Masters Summit 2026 for advanced and updated eQMS training.

Successful usage of well-recognized eQMS software is now considered an important requirement for becoming qualified as a critical supplier to many multinational life sciences companies. MasterControl eQMS software was Initially selected in 2022 and has since been substantively onboarded. Alongside its related electronic manufacturing and testing records systems, this software now supports twenty-first century digital management of Microbix's operational, R&D, manufacturing, QC, and QA functions.

Dr. Mark Luscher, Microbix's Senior Vice President of Scientific Affairs, commented, "The adoption of electronic workflows in our quality and business processes has transformed Microbix's operations by creating a tightly-controlled and fully-scalable foundation for future growth. Implementation of eQMS provides enormous benefits in terms of operational efficiency, reliability, and enhanced data integrity. We are pleased that we have been invited by MasterControl to provide one of the Summit's keynote presentations and share our expertise and journey with experts and clients in this field."

About MasterControl, Inc. and the Masters Summit

Founded in 1993 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, MasterControl develops quality and manufacturing software solutions to help the life science sector manufacture and commercialize products. MasterControl offers solutions for product quality, helping companies ensure quality and compliance in their life sciences operations. Its electronic quality management system (eQMS) software is used by the U.S. FDA, the FDA Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA), the U.S. CDC., and over 1,000 life sciences manufacturing companies. MasterControl's digital manufacturing solutions target errorless and frictionless production.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix is a Canadian life sciences company working to advance global health through biological products that support diagnostic testing, laboratory quality assurance, and disease management. With 120 employees and fiscal 2025 revenues of C$18.6 million, Microbix helps diagnostics companies, clinical laboratories, and healthcare providers deliver accurate and reliable test results to improve patient care.

Microbix is an enabling partner to the global diagnostics industry, by providing proprietary antigens used by approximately 100 diagnostics manufacturers, alongside its portfolio of QAPs quality assessment products and QUANTDx reference materials. Its products support assay development and validation, technician training, site onboarding, external quality assessment, and quality assurance across entire test workflows. Microbix products are available in more than 30 countries through international distribution partners. The Company maintains ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certifications, U.S. FDA and Australian TGA registrations, Health Canada licences, and EU IVDR and CE-mark compliance.

Microbix also leverages its biological expertise to advance other proprietary products, including the thrombolytic drug Kinlytic urokinase and reagents (e.g., DxTM) for test-sample collection or processing. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Microbix trades on the TSX and OTCQX, supporting the quality, reliability, and effectiveness of healthcare. Visit https://www.microbix.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of MasterControl, its software, or its Summit, Microbix's products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its corporate presentation, regulatory compliance and approvals, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining profitability and adequate working capital, or raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix's judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Please visit https://microbix.com or www.sedarplus.ca for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, CEO

(905) 361-8910 Jim Currie,

CFO

(905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig,

Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2026 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix, DxTM, Kinlytic, QAPs, and QUANTDx are trademarks of Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Other companies' names or products may be protected by their respective trademarks.

SOURCE: Microbix Biosystems Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/microbix-making-keynote-presentation-at-masters-summit-2026-1234085