Revised report includes the contribution from TEXCELL activities

Regulatory News:

ABL Texcell Diagnostics (Euronext Paris: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6) (the "Company"), a company specializing in molecular diagnostic solutions, healthcare software and services supporting clinical research, informs its shareholders and the broader financial community that the latest equity research report on the Company, prepared by All Invest Securities, is now available.

In its report dated October 8, 2026, All Invest Securities reiterates its Buy recommendation on ABL Texcell Diagnostics and maintains its target price of €8.7 per share, considering revenues growth continuity after 2026.

Access to the Research Note

The flash note by Allinvest (Invest Securities), written by analyst Jean-Pierre Loza, is available on the ABL Diagnostics' website: (https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/INVEST-SECURITIES-FLASH-ABLD-081026.pdf). Previous documents remain accessible on the Legal Financial News website under the "Financial Analyses" sub-section.

Regulatory Notice Directive 2014/65/EU (MiFID II)

The financial analysis referenced herein is strictly reserved for professional investors within the meaning of Directive 2014/65/EU. Its distribution is subject to applicable regulations and territorial restrictions. It must not be altered and should be reviewed in its entirety.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, implicitly or explicitly, certain forward-looking statements regarding ABL Texcell Diagnostics and its activities. These statements are based on assumptions that ABL Texcell Diagnostics considers reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate. They are subject to numerous risks, including those set out in the "Risk Factors" section of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 12 July 2022 under number 22-296, available on ABL Texcell Diagnostics' website (www.abldiagnostics.com), as well as changes in economic conditions, financial markets, and the markets in which ABL Texcell Diagnostics operates. Forward-looking statements herein are also subject to risks not yet known to ABL Texcell Diagnostics or not currently considered significant. The occurrence of all or part of these risks could cause ABL Texcell Diagnostics' actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Legal Notice

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute and shall not be construed as an offer or invitation to sell or subscribe for, nor the solicitation of an order or an invitation to buy or subscribe for, ABL Texcell Diagnostics shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of applicable laws. Persons in possession of this press release should inform themselves about any local restrictions and comply with them.

About ABL Texcell Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Texcell Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

Following the acquisition of TEXCELL's operations, ABL Texcell Diagnostics is expanding its activities in the life sciences sector by integrating expertise and services dedicated to virology, biosafety testing and biopharmaceutical development support.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261008383310/en/

Contacts:

ABL Texcell Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/