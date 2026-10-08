Wallbox N.V.: Wallbox launches new Pulsar Max, bringing enhanced connectivity and future-ready charging

The new generation of Pulsar Max introduces ISO 15118-ready hardware designed to support evolving European AFIR charging requirements, alongside built-in RFID and Ethernet connectivity

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, today announced the European launch of the new generation of Pulsar Max, its compact AC charging solution for homes and shared residential environments.

Building on the success of the Pulsar platform, with more than 600,000 Wallbox chargers sold worldwide, the new Pulsar Max introduces enhanced connectivity, access control and future-ready hardware designed to make EV charging easier to install, connect and manage across a broader range of residential applications.

The new Pulsar Max incorporates ISO 15118-ready hardware, including an integrated Power Line Communication (PLC) hardware layer that provides the foundation for future vehicle-to-charger communication and smart charging capabilities. This architecture is designed to support AFIR-related use cases where applicable and help customers and installers prepare for evolving European charging requirements.

The new model also introduces built-in RFID authentication and Ethernet connectivity, complementing the existing Bluetooth and Wi-Fi options. Ethernet enables installers to connect multiple chargers through the same local network, while RFID authentication provides a simple way to identify and manage different users. Together, these capabilities make Pulsar Max particularly suited to shared residential environments such as condominiums and multi-tenant buildings.

"As electric mobility becomes mainstream, residential charging needs to evolve beyond simply delivering power to a vehicle," said Eduard Castañeda, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Wallbox. "With the new Pulsar Max, we are combining the simplicity and compact design that have defined the Pulsar family with greater connectivity, user identification and hardware designed for the next generation of EV charging."

Pulsar Max is available in three configurations: tethered versions offering 7.4 kW or 22 kW of charging power, and a 22 kW socket version. All variants can be managed through the Wallbox App and support Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, giving installers and drivers greater flexibility across different installation environments.

The new generation also retains Wallbox's intelligent energy management capabilities, including the ability to charge using surplus solar energy. Pulsar Max is backed by a five-year product warranty, subject to the terms and conditions of sale, reinforcing Wallbox's focus on reliability and long-term residential charging.

The new Pulsar Max is expected to be available across European markets from November 2026, with rollout beginning progressively across the region.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

Forward Looking Statements

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Contacts

Wallbox Public Relations Contact:

Albert Cabanes

Public Relations

Press@wallbox.com