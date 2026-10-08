BioStem Technologies, Inc.: BioStem Technologies' CEO and COO Invest $1 Million in Cash Through Exercise of Stock Options

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSEM) ("BioStem" or the "Company"), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of perinatal tissue allograft products, today announced its Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Matuszewski, and Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Van Vurst, each exercised a portion of their outstanding options to purchase 250,000 shares of BioStem common stock at an exercise price of $2.00 per share, for a total of 500,000 shares and an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1 million.

"This is an exciting and important time for the Company," said Mr. Matuszewski. "Hospitals are increasingly seeking wound care and surgical solutions that are clinically supported, reliably supplied, and economically sensible and we believe we have built one of the broadest perinatal allograft portfolios in the industry to meet exactly that need. Exercising these options reflects my continued confidence in the Company, our team and the potential for our technology. I believe this capital will support broader sales coverage, expanded hospital formulary coverage, and the inventory needed to support new accounts. I am proud to reiterate my support and remain highly committed to creating long-term value for fellow shareholders."

"Our role on the operations side is to help ensure that growth does not outpace our ability to deliver, and we've built BioStem with that objective in mind," said Mr. Van Vurst. "I see the progress every day, in our production, quality processes, and supply planning. We believe the additional capital will help support the inventory and infrastructure needed to serve new hospital accounts, and we remain focused on consistent execution for the customers and patients who rely on our products."

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan," "outlook," "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the application of new capital received by the Company, the Company's ability to meet market needs and the Company's growth prospects.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards; the Company's ability to obtain financing on terms acceptable to it, or at all; the impact of any changes in applicable laws or regulations; the Company's accounts receivable collection risk and concentration; the Company's ability to maintain production of its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand; and the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other general economic, business, and/or competitive factors. There may be additional risks which the Company is presently unaware of or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no duty to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. is a publicly traded, biomedical innovator, focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing advanced allograft solutions derived from perinatal tissue. The company leverages its industry-leading proprietary BioRetain®, CryoTek® and SteriTek® processing technologies, designed to optimize the preservation of the natural properties of these tissues, supporting their use in clinical settings. Its allografts are used by clinicians across a wide range of specialties. With a growing portfolio of products, expanding clinical research initiatives, and a national commercial footprint, BioStem is committed to advancing innovation in regenerative medicine.

BioStem Technologies' quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the Association for Advancing Tissue and Biologics ("AATB"). These systems and procedures are established in compliance with current Good Tissue Practices ("cGTP") and current Good Manufacturing Practices ("cGMP"). BioStem's portfolio of quality brands includes its Neox®, Clarix®, VENDAJE® and American Amnion product lines.

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Contact BioStem:

Website: www.biostemtechnologies.com

E-Mail: pr@biostemtech.com

X: @BSEM_Tech

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Phone: 954-380-8342

Investor Relations:

Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group

ir@biostemtech.com