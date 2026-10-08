NorthWest Copper Corp.: NorthWest Intersects 108.7 Metres of 0.70% Copper and 1.69 G/T Gold (2.53% Cueq) at Kwanika in the Western Zone from 352.8 Metres

Wide, strong gold and copper intersected in all four infill holes drilled at the eastern end of the Western Zone

Important interval intersected in K-26-268 supporting potential improvements to modelled mineralization

Primary porphyry mineralization intersected at depth in multiple holes, providing a new exploration target for potential resource expansion





TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. ("NorthWest" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to report additional drill results from its 2026 exploration program at the Company's 100% owned Kwanika project in British Columbia. The four holes reported from the approximately 12,000 metre, 40-hole, program were drilled at the eastern end of the Western Zone and were designed to improve confidence in the mineral resource and extend mineralization.

The results demonstrate strong gold-copper mineralization at the eastern end of the Western Zone, highlighted by hole K-26-263, which intersected 108.7 metres grading 0.70% copper and 1.69 g/t gold (2.53% copper equivalent ("CuEq")) and hole K-26-276 which intersected 51.5 metres grading 1.15% copper and 1.47 g/t gold (2.77% CuEq). The four holes confirm continuity of mineralization along the section and continue to demonstrate a relatively high gold-to-copper ratio.

Holes K-26-268 and hole K-26-263 also intersected short intervals of primary copper-gold porphyry mineralization beneath the known structurally controlled mineralized zones, providing an additional opportunity for follow-up exploration and potential resource expansion. Notably, hole K-26-263 returned 18 metres of 0.32% Cu and 0.53g/t Au (0.91% CuEq) at the bottom of the hole starting at 467 metres.

Western Zone Drill Hole Highlights:

K-26-263: 108.7 metres of 0.70% Cu and 1.69 g/t Au (2.53% CuEq) from 352.8 metres

K-26-267: 26.6 metres of 0.27% Cu and 1.70 g/t Au (2.11% CuEq) from 476.0 metres

K-26-268: 58.6 metres of 0.61% Cu and 0.92 g/t Au (1.61% CuEq) from 343.0 metres

K-26-276: 51.5 metres of 1.15% Cu and 1.47 g/t Au (2.77% CuEq) from 312.5 metres

Paul Olmsted, CEO of NorthWest stated: "These results help confirm the strength of the Western Zone, with long intervals of strong gold-copper mineralization, excellent continuity and grades that increase our confidence in the known mineralized system. We are particularly encouraged by hole K-26-268, as the intersection was better than expected. With approximately 32 additional holes planned for release from the 2026 drill program, we are seeing encouraging progress toward our objectives of upgrading confidence in the existing resource, extending known mineralization and identifying opportunities for further growth."

2026 Kwanika Exploration Program

The 2026 exploration program is in progress and on track to deliver approximately 40 drill holes totalling approximately 12,000 metres at the Kwanika Central deposit this year, with collar locations shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Kwanika Central 2026 drill hole location map





The 2026 drill program is designed to upgrade and expand mineral resources in the Pit Zone, North Pit Extension Zone and Western Zone to support an updated mineral resource estimate at Kwanika. A drill hole spacing of 50 metres is being targeted to support classification of mineral resources in the Indicated category.

Geoff Chinn, VP Business Development and Exploration added: "These four new holes represent high angle drill intercepts in the Western Zone with more representative grades and widths at approximately 50 metre spacing that are expected to support upgrading mineral resources to the Indicated category. Results are consistent with the existing geological model, validating our current interpretation. The drilling also continues to demonstrate the continuity of the palladium enriched mineralized horizon, which provides both a potential credit and an important marker for geological correlation. Importantly, holes K-26-263 and K-26-268 both intersected short deeper unfractured primary copper-gold porphyry mineralization (Unit 16) beneath the Western Zone mineralization providing an additional target for follow-up exploration."

Kwanika Exploration Drill Hole Summaries

Results for four new drill holes are presented on cross-section 351400 E (Figure 2) with composited mineralized intersections listed in Table 1 and collar locations provided in Table 2. The cross-section is located at the eastern end of the Western Zone. The holes were designed to improve confidence in the mineralization by reducing drill hole spacing to approximately 50 metres and test up-dip and down-dip extensions.

Figure 2: Cross-Section 351400 E showing 2026 drill results





Western Zone:

Hole K-26-263 was drilled with HQ to 315 metres, then NQ core, and sampled on 2-metre intervals from half sawn core and drilled on 170° azimuth at a -83° dip to a depth of 495 metres.

After 27 metres of overburden the hole intersected post-mineral Cretaceous sediments to 305 metres then maroon (oxidized) mineralized monzonite to 353 metres (Comp 1) correlated to Unit 15. Beige mineralized potassic altered fractured healed monzonite characteristic of higher grades at Kwanika continues to 465 metres (Comp 2, 3, 4, 5). Mineralized intervals were separated by late dykes. Composites 2 and 3 were correlated to Unit 1, whereas composites 4 and 5 were correlated to Unit 2 due to their higher palladium content. Beyond this, less fractured mineralized orange monzonite porphyry with regular vein stockwork was intersected between 467 and 485 metres (Comp 6).

Hole K-26-267 was drilled with HQ to 300 metres, then NQ core, and sampled on 2-metre intervals from half sawn core and drilled on 0° azimuth at a -90° dip to a depth of 602 metres.

After 22 metres of overburden the hole intersected post-mineral Cretaceous sediments to 266 metres then intersected an unmineralized maroon diorite to 308 metres. A sequence of unmineralized potassic altered orange monzodiorite porphyry and crosscutting post-mineralization pale green dykes was encountered to 372 metres followed by a grey strongly propylitic altered diorite to 425 metres hosting elevated copper values. A thick sequence of dominantly potassic altered monzodiorite continued to 602 metres, variably overprinted by sericite-chlorite alteration and mineralized intervals associated with quartz stockwork veining, including composites 9, 10,11 correlated to Unit 1 and composite 12 assigned to Unit 2 due to its relatively high palladium content.

Hole K-26-268 was drilled with HQ to 228 metres then NQ core and sampled on 2-metre intervals from half sawn core and drilled on 0° azimuth at a -90° dip to a depth of 552 metres.

After 27 metres of overburden the hole intersected post mineral Cretaceous sediments to 302 metres then intersected an unmineralized green diorite to 340 metres followed by a sequence of beige to pink potassic altered monzonite that is crosscut by light green to maroon post mineralization dykes to 505 metres where mineralization in the monzonite is associated with silicification, irregular veining, and stockwork. Composite 13 was correlated to Unit 1 and composite 14 to Unit 2 due to its palladium enrichment. Composite 15 was hosted in a light green chlorite altered porphyritic dyke, whereas composite 16 seems to be a new fractured healed mineralized monzonite unit and composite 17 is hosted in a competent grey green propylitic altered monzodiorite with spaced quartz stringers at the end of the hole.

Hole K-26-276 was drilled with HQ to 228 metres then NQ core and sampled on 2-metre intervals from half sawn core and drilled on 170° azimuth at a -77° dip to a depth of 430 metres.

After 30 metres of overburden the hole intersected post mineral Cretaceous sediments to 309 metres then intersected a mineralized maroon-dark green monzonite supergene interval (Comp 19) to 364 metres. A late dyke continued to 375 metres followed by a sequence of mineralized beige potassic altered monzonite to 430 metres (Comps 20, 21) crosscut by a late dyke between 406 and 408 metres. Composites 20 and 21 were correlated to mineralization Unit 2 due to high palladium content, and suggesting Unit 1 is incorporated into the supergene zone above it.

Hole Summary, overall, infill drilling on Section 351400 E upgraded the geological correlation and grade continuity of the Western Zone. Hole K-26-268 returned a better than expected interval, whereas K-26-267 shows mineralization thinning towards the north. Palladium in Unit 1, a potential metal credit, demonstrates excellent continuity and provides a key marker horizon for correlating units relative to it. While short, confirmation of porphyry mineralization beneath the fracture-healed hosted mineralized zones at the end of two holes provide a new exploration opportunity for follow-up.

Table 1: Drill Results in this News Release1 2

Comp Hole From To Length Area Cu Au Ag Pd CuEq True

Width Mineralized - (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (%) Est. (m) Unit 1 K-26-263 327.0 349.0 22.0 West 0.34 0.33 1.33 0.01 0.71 14.7 Supergene Cu 15 2 K-26-263 352.8 461.6 108.7 West 0.70 1.69 1.90 0.14 2.53 72.7 3 Including 352.8 413.7 60.9 West 0.87 2.39 2.18 0.04 3.46 40.7 Higher-Grade Au 1 4 And 416.9 441.4 24.5 West 0.42 0.87 1.24 0.23 1.37 16.4 Higher-Grade Au 2 5 And 448.3 461.6 13.2 West 0.91 1.12 3.08 0.59 2.15 8.8 Higher-Grade Au 2 6 K-26-263 467.0 485.0 18.0 West 0.32 0.53 1.77 0.01 0.91 12.0 Porphyry Au-Cu 16 7 K-26-267 423.1 431.2 8.1 West 0.26 0.61 2.62 0.01 0.95 4.6 None defined 8 K-26-267 459.4 468.5 9.1 West 0.43 0.27 2.13 0.00 0.75 5.2 Higher-Grade Au 1 9 K-26-267 476.0 502.6 26.6 West 0.27 1.70 1.97 0.02 2.11 15.2 Higher-Grade Au 1 10 Including 476.0 477.7 1.7 West 0.54 15.40 4.20 0.00 17.08 1.0 Higher-Grade Au 1 11 And 477.7 488.4 10.6 West 0.40 1.13 2.81 0.01 1.65 6.1 Higher-Grade Au 1 12 K-26-267 576.8 590.6 13.7 West 0.41 0.71 3.26 0.12 1.22 7.9 Higher-Grade Au 2 13 K-26-268 343.0 401.6 58.6 West 0.61 0.92 1.51 0.02 1.61 33.6 Higher-Grade Au 1 14 K-26-268 422.4 453.7 31.3 West 0.49 1.64 1.25 0.09 2.26 18.0 Higher-Grade Au 2 15 K-26-268 464.0 482.0 18.0 West 0.68 0.81 1.57 0.02 1.57 10.3 None defined 16 K-26-268 489.7 527.0 37.3 West 0.31 0.39 0.77 0.02 0.74 21.4 None defined 17 K-26-268 537.0 547.0 10.0 West 0.50 0.25 0.61 0.00 0.78 5.7 Porphyry Au-Cu 16 18 K-26-276 312.5 364.0 51.5 West 1.15 1.47 3.66 0.07 2.77 38.3 19 K-26-276 312.5 343.7 31.2 West 0.94 0.81 3.36 0.01 1.86 23.2 Supergene Cu 15 20 K-26-276 343.7 364.0 20.3 West 1.47 2.48 4.12 0.16 4.18 15.1 Higher-Grade Au 2 21 K-26-276 381.0 428.0 47.0 West 1.10 1.06 3.27 0.26 2.28 34.9 Higher-Grade Au 2

Table 2: Drill Collar Information3

Hole Collar X Collar Y Collar Z Collar Azimuth Collar Dip Final Length Core Size K-26-263 351400 6156206 1001 170 -83 495 HQ, NQ K-26-267 351401 6156251 1003 0 -90 602 HQ, NQ K-26-268 351400 6156206 1001 0 -90 552 HQ, NQ K-26-276 351400 6156206 1001 170 -77 430 HQ, NQ

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling at Kwanika in 2026 was designed and supervised by NorthWest and implemented by InData Geoscience with assay QA/QC checks by Explore Geosolutions. Samples were collected, tracked and an external QA/QC program was implemented using coarse blanks and certified prepared blanks and standards to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Kamloops, BC. The laboratory's internal quality control system complies with global certifications for quality ISO 17025. Drill core samples were analyzed using a combination of Actlabs multi-element 1F2 analysis for low level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES) and the 8-4 Acid ICP-OES analysis for higher level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES with automatic over limits for base metals and silver). Gold, platinum and palladium assaying was completed with 1C-OES method, using a 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish analysis. In addition, about 5% of the sample pulps are re-assayed at a secondary laboratory to confirm reproducibility and check for bias.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Geoff Chinn, P.Geo., VP Business Development and Exploration for NorthWest, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About NorthWest:

NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in an established mining jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate fully in strengthening global copper and gold markets. The Company is committed to responsible mineral exploration, working collaboratively with First Nations to help ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and respects traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of NorthWest

"Paul Olmsted"

CEO, NorthWest Copper

For further information, please contact:

416-457-3333

info@northwestcopper.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to statements with respect to; plans and intentions of the Company; proposed exploration and development of NorthWest's exploration property interests; the Company's ability to finance future operations; mine plans; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the development, operational and economic results of current and future potential economic studies; adding the Lorraine resource to the Kwanika-Stardust Project; the Company's current goals; geological interpretations; the estimation of Mineral Resources; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of NorthWest; and future development plans.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest's expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company's mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com).

Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the information is made. NorthWest does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

1 Estimated true widths based on collar azimuth and dip and the average dip of the mineralized zone

2 CuEq assumes metal prices of $3,100/oz gold, $4.50/lb copper, $36/oz silver and $1,100/oz palladium metal recoveries of 96% gold, 90% copper, 96% silver, 0% palladium and calculated as follows: Cu +100* ((Au /31.1035 * Au Price * Au Rec) / (Cu Price * 2204.62 * Cu Rec) + (Ag /31.1035 * Ag Price * Ag Rec) / (Cu Price*2204.62 * Cu Rec) + (Pd /31.1035 * Pd Price * Pd Rec) / (Cu Price*2204.62 * Cu Rec))

3 Collar coordinates reference UTM Zone 10N NAD83.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76f09ce2-007f-4f4f-a1d5-4b2cd5329dd8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e91ee839-68a0-4ccc-b184-6614f75dd0d9