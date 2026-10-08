HONG KONG, Oct 8, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, TIME magazine, together with global data provider Statista, officially released the 2026 ranking of the World's Best Companies. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. stands out as the sole Hong Kong-listed technology manufacturer to be featured on this year's list.



TIME's World's Best Companies ranking is one of the world's most credible comprehensive corporate evaluations. The 2026 edition selected 1,000 top performing enterprises globally, with weighted overall scores based on three core dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and transparency in sustainable development. Notably, AAC Technologies received the highest rating of 'Very High' for its standout revenue growth performance, and was shortlisted in the Information Technology & Electronic Hardware category.



Findings from this year's ranking demonstrate that the impact of the AI economy has long extended beyond chipmakers into physical industries like advanced manufacturing. In recent years, AAC Technologies has accelerated its strategic transition into a provider of AI perception infrastructure. The company has established a dual track business layout spanning computing power side and end device segments, and developed a new AI business matrix including liquid cooled Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) for servers, AR optical waveguides and optical engines, acoustic solutions for automotive smart cockpits, actuators for humanoid robots, and CPO micro lens arrays for optical communications. These emerging segments have become the core driver of the company's revenue growth and are poised to sustain long term earnings growth.



According to management guidance from AAC Technologies, the total revenue generated by the company's new AI related businesses is expected to reach RMB 8 billion to RMB 9 billion by 2027. Among these segments, thermal management is the largest and most certain growth pillar. The company's liquid cooled server CDU products have achieved global delivery, with shipment volume ranking among the top three domestic suppliers. The revenue scale of Vapor Chamber (VC) and active thermal management business is projected to hit the RMB 5 billion mark. The newly launched iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro series from Apple adopt Vapor Chamber (VC) heat spreaders supplied by AAC Technologies.







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