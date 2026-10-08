20-hole program across four targets: first drilling at La Flora (historical surface samples to 82.19 g/t Au and 1,239.28 g/t Ag) and Gabriela, and follow-up of Phase I discoveries at Elena (11.95 m at 2.00 g/t Au) and Ingrid (16.35 m at 0.37 g/t Au and 89.0 g/t Ag)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) (OTCQB: DGCOF) (the "Company" or "Daura") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at the La Flora gold-silver project ("La Flora"), the first of four targets in its approximately 1,600-metre Phase II drill program across the Cerro Bayo-La Flora projects in the Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

Drilling starts with approximately 900 metres in 12 holes at La Flora, the first drill test of its high-grade vein array, then moves to Cerro Bayo to follow up the Phase I discoveries at Elena and Ingrid and make a first test of the Gabriela target.

Highlights

Phase II underway: Approximately 1,600 metres in 20 holes across four targets, starting at La Flora.

La Flora - first drill test: Historical surface samples up to 82.19 g/t Au and 1,239.28 g/t Ag, and visible gold in a 2026 sample grading 63.88 g/t Au and 175.34 g/t Ag.

Elena - near-surface gold: Follow-up of Phase I hole CBD26-012, which returned 11.95 m at 2.00 g/t Au from 11.45 m, including 1.95 m at 8.83 g/t Au.

Ingrid - broad and bonanza silver: Step-outs around CBD26-001 (16.35 m at 0.37 g/t Au and 89.0 g/t Ag, including 3.60 m at 1.43 g/t Au and 321.7 g/t Ag) and CBD26-005 (15.00 m at 120.8 g/t Ag, including 2.00 m at 427.4 g/t Ag, and 1.80 m at 739.53 g/t Ag), testing continuity of the silver-gold zone.

Gabriela - new target: First drilling at a new site collared beside a quartz vein where 2026 sampling returned 269 g/t Ag, 182 g/t Ag and 117 g/t Ag, on one of the property's highest-ranked structures.

"Commencing drilling at La Flora is an important step for Daura and the first opportunity to test this high-grade system below surface," said Mark Sumner, Chairman and CEO of Daura. "We have a compelling surface expression across multiple veins, and this program will begin to tell us how that mineralization behaves at depth. Together with the follow-up program at Cerro Bayo, we are now moving into an active phase of drilling across a much larger hydrothermal field in the Deseado Massif."

La Flora - First Drill Test

Surface exploration at La Flora has defined a four-vein array across approximately 100 metres, within an approximately one-kilometre outcropping vein system. The approximately 900-metre, 12-hole program focuses on the principal La Flora vein, host to every bonanza-grade surface sample, with paired 50-metre and 100-metre holes on successive sections, and on a second vein within the array. Visible gold was observed in the sample returning 63.88 g/t Au and 175.34 g/t Ag.

Paired holes are designed to establish the dip and geometry of the veins and test the continuity of mineralization below surface, providing the information needed to prioritize follow-up drilling.





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Surface samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily representative of the overall grade or mineralization of the La Flora vein system.





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Cerro Bayo - Phase II Follow-Up

Elena (2 holes, 200 m). Phase I hole CBD26-012 returned 11.95 m at 2.00 g/t Au and 6.8 g/t Ag from 11.45 m, including 1.95 m at 8.83 g/t Au and 18.86 g/t Ag, and cut repeated hydrothermal breccia through its 182-metre length. Two 100-metre holes collared within approximately 50 metres of CBD26-012 will test the extent of this near-surface gold zone.

Ingrid (4 holes, 350 m). CBD26-001 returned 16.35 m at 0.37 g/t Au and 89.0 g/t Ag from 28.85 m, including 3.60 m at 1.43 g/t Au and 321.7 g/t Ag, within a broader 43.1 m at 44.3 g/t Ag from surface. CBD26-005 returned 15.00 m at 0.07 g/t Au and 120.8 g/t Ag from 58.7 m, including 2.00 m at 0.11 g/t Au and 427.4 g/t Ag, and a separate 3.60 m at 0.18 g/t Au and 389.8 g/t Ag from 86.4 m, including 1.80 m at 0.33 g/t Au and 739.53 g/t Ag. Four tight step-out holes of 50 to 100 metres, collared 25 to 37 metres from the discovery holes, will test the continuity of the silver-gold zone.

Gabriela (2 holes, 150 m). Gabriela is a long, steep, NW-trending structure traced for more than 600 metres in dacitic ignimbrite, the main host rock in Ingrid discovery hole CBD26-005. Historical sampling on the structure returned 1.68 g/t Au and 27.4 g/t Ag from crystalline quartz breccia, and 2026 sampling returned 269 g/t Ag, 182 g/t Ag and 117 g/t Ag from a quartz vein beside the planned collars. A 50-metre and a 100-metre hole on a single section will make the first test of this site.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Mills, M.Sc., Vice President of Exploration of Daura, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Phase I drill results were reported by the Company on May 21, 2026; reported intervals are downhole lengths and true widths are not known. Rock-chip and grab samples are selective and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization. Historical sample results are from sampling by Latin Metals Inc. (2025) and Hochschild Mining (2007-2008) and have not been independently verified by the Company. Planned holes, metres and sequence may change.

ABOUT DAURA GOLD CORP.

Daura Gold Corp. is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-impact gold and silver assets in South America.

In Peru, the Company holds a 100% undivided interest in over 18,000 hectares of mineral concessions in the prolific Ancash region, including the 10,600-hectare Antonella-Libelulas Project, which is the primary focus of ongoing exploration activities.

In Argentina, Daura has entered into a binding letter agreement with Latin Metals Inc. to earn up to an 80% interest in the Cerro Bayo / La Flora Projects, located in the prolific Deseado Massif. This region hosts numerous producing mines and advanced-stage projects, including Cerro Negro, San José, and Cap Oeste. The Cerro Bayo / La Flora Projects benefit from established infrastructure, strong community support, and active exploration programs, including drilling and IP geophysical surveys. Daura completed its first drill program on the Cerro Bayo / La Flora Projects in Q2 2026 and is beginning Phase II drilling in October 2026.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mark Sumner

Chairman & CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are no guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; adverse weather conditions and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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