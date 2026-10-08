Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCID: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY2) ("World Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the claim package for the Brassie Creek copper-gold project (the "Project") in the Kamloops Mining District of south-central British Columbia has been expanded through the staking of additional contiguous mineral claims.

Newly Staked Claims

The newly staked claims add 1,473 hectares to the Project and increase the total optioned land position from 1,862 hectares to 3,335 hectares. The new ground lies immediately east of the Rattlesnake Creek area on the existing Brassie Creek claim package.

The additional claims were selected to cover prospective ground identified by earlier exploration immediately east of Rattlesnake Creek. Rattlesnake Creek is one of the principal target areas on the existing property. Previous operators have described it as a mineralized corridor associated with intrusive rocks and a historical induced polarization (IP) chargeability anomaly interpreted to remain open to the east.

The expanded package covers a larger contiguous block along the northern margin of the Guichon Creek Batholith, in the same regional copper belt that hosts Highland Valley Copper to the south. The Company interprets the new ground as extending coverage of the structural and exploration corridor already identified on the original Project claims.

About the Brassie Creek Project

The Brassie Creek Project is a porphyry-skarn copper and gold exploration prospect in the Kamloops Mining District, British Columbia. The Project has year-round road access from Highway 1 and the local forest service road network, and it sits in an established mining region with nearby infrastructure, services, and a skilled workforce based in Kamloops.

World Copper was granted the option to earn a 100% interest in the Project (the "Option") by issuing 140,000 common shares on a post-consolidation basis, paying C$440,000, and spending C$750,000 over up to three years, subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty (NSR), of which 1% may be purchased for C$1.5 million. Because the 20-for-1 share consolidation effective July 17, 2026, fell within four months of the first share payment to the vendor, that tranche remains 100,000 post-consolidation shares. The unpaid tranches are adjusted to 10,000, 10,000, and 20,000 shares. The Company has no present ownership interest in the Project. If the Company does not meet the Option payment schedule, the Option will terminate and the Company will not retain any interest in the Project.

The newly staked claims lie within the property option agreement's area of interest and have been included in the optioned property on the same terms, with no additional cash or share consideration. Staking costs have been reimbursed by the Company.

An independent NI 43-101 technical report on the original Brassie Creek claim package, prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Brassie Creek Porphyry-Skarn Cu-Au Project, Kamloops Mining District, B.C., Canada" with an effective date of April 15, 2026, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

Qualified Person

Cathy Fitzgerald, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Ms. Fitzgerald is a Principal Geologist and Mining Sector Lead - Americas with SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. and is independent of the Company.

ABOUT WORLD COPPER LTD.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of prospective resource projects.

Detailed information is available at World Copper's website at www.worldcopperltd.com, and general Company updates are posted on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expansion of the Brassie Creek claim package, the terms and completion of the Option, and the Company's future plans, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "may," "should," "would," "will," "potential," "scheduled," or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might, or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, requirements for additional capital, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, future prices of precious and base metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes, and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals (including TSX Venture Exchange acceptance), permits, or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics, including the impact on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as the risk factors described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Figure 1. Brassie Creek Project location, Kamloops Mining District, British Columbia.

Source: SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., NI 43-101 technical report, effective April 15, 2026. Figure dated April 13, 2025.



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Figure 2. Expanded mineral tenure, Brassie Creek copper-gold project.

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