Lobe Sciences Ltd.: Lobe Sciences Announces Proposed Capital Markets Initiatives to Support Planned Growth

Company intends to initiate independent market-making services, expanded investor and media outreach, and add board expertise in Canadian and U.S. capital markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Lobe Sciences Ltd. ("Lobe" or the "Company") (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(Frankfurt:LOBE.F), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutic development programs through focused subsidiary companies, today announced its intention to strengthen its capital markets presence through independent market-making services, a significant expansion of investor relations and public relations activities, and the addition of an experienced U.S.-based capital markets professional to its Board of Directors.

The planned initiatives are intended to broaden awareness of Lobe's pharmaceutical programs, support trading liquidity and strengthen the Company's ability to pursue its next stage of growth.

Development Programs Advancing

Development of L-130, psilocin mucate, continues in accordance with previously disclosed plans to submit a U.S. Investigational New Drug application to the Food and Drug Administration, anticipated in the first quarter of 2027. The Company's preclinical and clinical programs are progressing well, and Lobe expects to provide further details on development progress and upcoming milestones in the near term.

Proposed Market-Making Engagement

Lobe intends to engage an independent market maker, in compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), to support liquidity and the orderly trading in the Company's shares. The Company has not yet selected a service provider or agreed to terms of any engagement. Any market-making engagement would not be intended to influence the market price of the Company's shares.

Expanding Investor and Public Relations

Lobe plans to launch a coordinated investor relations and public relations program targeting a broader audience in Canada and the United States include digital communications, media outreach, investor conferences and meetings with investment professionals. The Company has not yet selected a service provider or agreed to the scope, term or compensation of any such engagement.

Any such program is expected to focus on communicating Lobe's business model and its scientific and clinical progress, upcoming milestones for L-130, being developed through Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, and S-100 for sickle cell disease, being developed through Applied Lipid Technologies. The engagement of one or more investor relations services providers will be subject to CSE acceptance.

Strengthening Board Expertise

The Company also intends to identify and appoint an additional director with substantial experience in U.S. capital markets. The appointment is intended to strengthen the Board's expertise in corporate finance, strategic transactions and institutional investor engagement.

"Our pharmaceutical programs are advancing, and we believe this is the right time to strengthen the capital markets capabilities supporting that work," said Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain on track toward our planned U.S. IND submission for L-130 in the first quarter of 2027. Alongside that progress, we want to bring Lobe's story to a wider investment audience and add experience that will help us pursue the opportunities ahead."

The Company expects to announce any market-making and investor relations engagement as well as any board appointment separately, if and when such arrangements are finalized, including the identity of the parties, the material terms and compensation of any engagement, and any securities to be issued, as required by applicable securities laws and CSE policies. The Company will also update the market if it determines not to proceed with any of the proposed initiatives.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences develops pharmaceutical candidates for neurological conditions and rare diseases. Its lead neurological program, L-130 (Conjugated Psilocin), is a patented new chemical entity being developed initially for cluster headache, with additional programs addressing PTSD, substance use disorder, generalized anxiety disorder and other neuropsychiatric conditions.

L-130 is designed to deliver psilocin directly and provide predictable drug exposure. The development strategy explores whether controlled doses below hallucinogenic levels can provide therapeutic benefit and support broader use of psilocin-based medicines.

Lobe is also developing S-100 for sickle cell disease, with Phase 3 development expected to begin in mid-2027.

For Further Information

Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Email: info@lobesciences.com

Phone: +1 (949) 505-5623

Website: www.lobesciences.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: the Company's intention to engage a market-making service provider and an investor relations and public relations service provider, and the anticipated scope of any such engagements; the Company's intention to identify and appoint an additional director; the intended purpose of the proposed capital markets initiatives; the anticipated timing of the L-130 U.S. IND submission; future development updates; potential therapeutic applications of L-130; and the anticipated timing of S-100 Phase 3 development.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this news release, including: that the Company will be able to identify and agree on acceptable terms with suitable arm's length market-making and investor relations service providers; that a qualified director candidate will be identified, will agree to serve and will satisfy applicable background and regulatory requirements; that the Company will have sufficient funding for the proposed initiatives and its development programs; the satisfactory completion of required studies and regulatory documentation; and the receipt of any necessary regulatory and CSE approvals or acceptances.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information because of risks including: the Company may not enter into any market-making or investor relations engagement on acceptable terms or at all; the Company may not identify or appoint a suitable director; any appointment or engagement may not receive required approvals or acceptances; financing constraints; study findings; manufacturing or regulatory delays; changes in market conditions; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+. Early clinical observations and animal findings may not be replicated in larger human studies. L-130 has not received regulatory approval for any indication. Filing an IND does not assure authorization to begin a study or eventual marketing approval.

There can be no assurance that any of the proposed capital markets initiatives will be completed or, if completed, that they will increase investor awareness. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Lobe undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE: Lobe Sciences Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lobe-sciences-announces-proposed-capital-markets-initiatives-to-support-planned-growt-1234180