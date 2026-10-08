Delivering first-of-its-kind bulk maritime visibility for small and midsized commodity traders.

Real-time bulk vessel tracking fills a critical gap in maritime logistics visibility that has historically been absent from SMB commodity trading software.

The capability is built on a shared microservice architecture already proven within the MineHub platform, extending the technology to Jules through a direct product integration.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce the launch of breakbulk vessel tracking on the Jules AI platform, making real-time bulk maritime visibility accessible to small and midsized (SMB) commodity traders and scrap metal recyclers for the first time. The launch advances MineHub Group's strategy of delivering a unified, synergistic end-to-end digital platform across primary and recycled metals markets.

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub, said, "By extending to Jules a capability already proven within the MineHub platform, we are making real-time maritime visibility accessible to SMB traders and recyclers for the first time. This is exactly the kind of cross-platform synergy that makes the MineHub Group greater than the sum of its parts, and we believe it positions Jules as the most complete digital trading platform available to commodity SMBs."

Addressing a Critical Gap in Maritime Logistics

Dry bulk shipping is one of the largest and least digitized segments of global maritime trade. In 2024, over 5.6 billion metric tons of commodities were transported by bulk vessels, accounting for nearly 47% of all international seaborne trade, across a global fleet exceeding 12,000 carriers.¹ Despite this scale, only 45% of large bulk vessels currently operate with fleet management or predictive analytics systems,² underscoring a significant and persistent gap in digital adoption across the sector. Real-time vessel tracking tools have long been available for containerized freight and road or rail transport modes, and within large enterprise platforms serving major commodity groups. SMB traders and scrap metal recyclers operating in bulk maritime, however, have had no equivalent solution. Breakbulk vessel tracking on Jules addresses this directly, leveraging a combination of nearshore and satellite vessel tracking data to provide real-time positional updates, voyage status, and estimated arrival information for bulk vessels carrying commodities including ferrous scrap, concentrates, and other raw materials. The Company believes this capability materially improves operational decision-making for the SMB trading and logistics teams that have historically had to operate without it.

Reinforcing the End-to-End Platform Vision

The launch of breakbulk vessel tracking on Jules represents the next step in MineHub's disciplined execution of its core strategy: to build the most comprehensive digital supply chain platform for commodity markets. With this addition, Jules users gain a level of operational visibility previously unavailable in dedicated SMB commodity trading software, while MineHub demonstrates the tangible value of its integrated product architecture. The global dry bulk shipping market is estimated at USD 168.5 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 249.8 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 4.1%,³ and the Company is well-positioned to serve an expanding base of SMB commodity traders seeking enterprise-grade digital tools for this underserved segment. The Company is committed to continuing to expand cross-platform capabilities that serve the full commodity supply chain, from primary production through to recycled metals processing and trading.

[1] Dry Bulk Shipping Market Report, 360 Research Reports, 2024. [2] Global Market Insights Inc., Dry Bulk Shipping Market Size and Share Analysis Report, 2025. [3] Global Market Insights Inc., Dry Bulk Shipping Market Size and Share Analysis Report, 2025.

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide better customer service. MineHub's product suite also includes Jules AI, a modular ERP platform purpose-built for SMB commodity traders and recycled metals operators, delivering end-to-end management of purchases, sales, logistics and invoicing. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317907