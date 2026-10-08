News summary:

Rapidly growing networks, operations and customer demands call for new ways to scale expertise

Mosaic One Agents provides role-specific AI agent teams for network management, customer care and business operations

Agent teams use data from Adtran and third-party hardware to investigate problems in parallel while organizations retain control

Adtran today launched Mosaic One Agents, a suite of AI agents designed to help organizations scale expertise across network management, customer care and business operations. Built on Mosaic One Fabric, it gives role-based agent teams access to data from Adtran and third-party networks, enabling them to investigate issues, coordinate work across teams and drive issues through to resolution. By handling time-consuming investigation, coordination and process tasks, Mosaic One Agents helps people resolve issues faster, extend their expertise across more workflows and retain control of critical network and business actions.

"When something goes wrong, experienced people become a scarce resource. Every organization needs enough of them to understand what's happening, coordinate the response, keep customers informed and get every issue resolved. During a major outage, there are never enough experts to do it all. Mosaic One Agents changes that," said Philip Bednarz, GM of software platform at Adtran. "People set the intent, and teams of AI agents move work forward under human direction. One expert can now direct many workflows in parallel rather than handling every task themselves. That creates a new operating model, helping teams scale expertise without giving up control."

Rather than operating in isolation, the agents draw on the shared intelligence of Mosaic One Fabric. The platform normalizes telemetry across Adtran and third-party hardware, giving agents a unified view across network domains. Deterministic intelligence, including root-cause analysis, cross-domain correlation and service-impact assessment, helps agents investigate issues, evaluate options and advance complex workflows. Built-in governance and runtime guardrails let users define the level of autonomy for each use case, from surfacing recommendations to staging actions for approval or operating within predefined boundaries. Every step remains visible and traceable, and autonomy can be increased over time as confidence grows.

"In August, we launched Mosaic One Fabric, providing an open, governed foundation for building AI agents around an organization's own data, networks and operating models. Today, we're extending that vision with Mosaic One Agents, agent teams that put that foundation to work," commented Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. "Organizations no longer need to choose between building everything themselves and adopting a closed, vendor-defined approach. They can deploy AI agents from Adtran, create their own or combine both as their needs evolve, with full visibility and control over how agents operate. Together, Mosaic One Fabric and Mosaic One Agents offer a faster route from AI ambition to operational impact, while giving users the flexibility to shape what comes next."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

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ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

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