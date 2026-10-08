



TOKYO, Oct 8, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) will provide the gold, silver, and bronze medals that will be presented to the top three finishers in the half marathon (elite athletes) and elite para-athletes (wheelchair and visual impairment) award categories at the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2026. The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2026 is organized by the Tokyo Marathon Foundation and will be held on October 18, 2026. TANAKA will also produce and provide finisher medals for every runner who completes the race.*If the top three finishers above have a guide runner, a medal will also be provided to the guide runner.Medal Design Symbolizing the 2026 Event Concept of "Authentic"The medals were designed based on the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon's desire to create an event where everyone, from elite athletes to recreational runners and all those cheering them on, can discover value in their own way and genuinely experience the joy and appeal of running. On the front side, the design features a logo pattern that spreads out toward the top, expressing the exhilaration of everyone taking part and the excitement of the event. On the reverse side, "Tokyo Legacy Half 2026" is expressed in Braille, along with the logo, the word "FINISHER," and the date of the event. The medal ribbon was designed with the event logo motif, which resembles a tapestry woven from individual lines representing each runner, volunteer, and spectator. Since the inaugural event in 2022, TANAKA has been producing and providing the medals awarded at the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon, as well as the finisher medals presented to all runners who complete the race, and this will be their fifth time providing them.About the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2026The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon, born as a legacy of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is a citizen-participation half marathon held with the aim of expanding running opportunities for all people. At the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2026, held in the metropolis of Tokyo and welcoming a diverse range of runners, the catchphrase "TOKYO AUTHENTIC" embodies the desire to deliver authentic value that resonates for times to come. By sharing Tokyo's unique new sense of authenticity with the runners of the next generation, the event provides an opportunity for diverse runners to experience the appeal of Tokyo at their own pace.(Official website of the event: https://legacyhalf.tokyo/)Overview of the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2026 MedalsWeight, size, and material- Gold Medal: approx. 80g; approx. 55mm in diameter and approx. 3mm thick; pure silver with gold plating- Silver Medal: approx. 80g; approx. 55mm in diameter and approx. 3mm thick; pure silver- Bronze Medal: approx. 60g; approx. 55mm in diameter and approx. 3mm thick; pure copperRace Information of the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2026- Organizer: Tokyo Marathon Foundation- Co-organizers: Tokyo Metropolitan Government, JAAF (Japan Association of Athletics Federations), Tokyo Sports Association for the Disabled- Managing Organization: Tokyo Athletics Association- Operation Support: Japan Para Athletics- Supporting Organizations: Japan Industrial Track & Field Association- Official Partners: New Balance Japan, Inc., Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd., KINTETSU INTERNATIONAL, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Tokyo Kiraboshi Financial Group, Inc., TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd., Photocreate Co., Ltd- Official Suppliers: Porche Japan K.K., NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION- Date: Sunday, October 18, 2026 (rain or shine)- Start/Finish Area: MUFG STADIUM (Japan National Stadium): 10-1, Kasumigaoka-machi, Shinjuku, Tokyo*Race information is current as of the time this press release was issued. For the latest information, please check the official Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon website.Company InformationAbout TANAKASince its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,778 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2025 were 1,097,813 million yen.TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.TANAKA Corporate Websitehttps://www.tanaka.co.jp/english/Press inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.https://www.tanaka.co.jp/support/req/other_contact_e/index.htmlPress Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20261008.pdfSource: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.