Gevo, Inc.: Gevo and ClimeFi Complete Carbon Removal Transaction, Advancing Gevo's Growing Carbon Business

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) today announced the successful sale and delivery of 10,000 carbon dioxide removal credits through ClimeFi to the ultimate corporate buyer as part of its carbon management strategy.

The transaction demonstrates growing demand for durable carbon removals generated at Gevo North Dakota, where biogenic carbon dioxide from ethanol production is captured and permanently stored through geologic sequestration. Since carbon capture operations began at the facility, it has generated more than 700,000 tons of carbon dioxide removal.

"This transaction validates Gevo's strategy of building a durable, diversified carbon business alongside our low-carbon fuels platform," said Gevo Chief Executive Officer Paul Bloom. "With proven sequestration infrastructure, commercial operations and access to both compliance and voluntary carbon markets, we believe our existing operations can support a growing carbon business and create a meaningful contributor to earnings, cash generation and shareholder value."

ClimeFi serves as a partner for corporate buyers in building and managing carbon removal portfolios. Through this transaction, ClimeFi sourced and facilitated the transfer of Gevo's carbon removal credits to support the buyer's carbon management strategy.

"Customers looking for high-integrity carbon credits can count on Gevo to deliver," said Gevo Chief Carbon Officer Alex Clayton. "As more corporations enter the market, we will continue to provide permanent carbon removals generated from proven infrastructure and real-world operations."

The sale reflects growing interest in bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) as a scalable source of durable carbon removal. Gevo believes its Gevo North Dakota project is among the first commercial-scale U.S. BECCS projects delivering verified carbon removal credits to the voluntary carbon market.

About Gevo North Dakota's Carbon Project

At Gevo North Dakota, carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from fermentation is stored more than a mile beneath the plant, with permanence exceeding 1,000 years and no pipeline needed. Each stored ton can generate a carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credit, which companies buy to offset emissions. According to CDR.fyi, across the CDR market, only about 3% of roughly 50 million contracted tons has been delivered. Gevo is among those delivering CDR credits, serving customers such as Nasdaq and Whirlpool. Amgen and PayPal appear on its registry as well through purchases from intermediaries.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America's future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. Gevo also owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. Additionally, Gevo developed the world's first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) fuels and chemicals operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world's first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at our North Dakota site. Gevo's market-driven "pay-for-performance" approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, please visit www.gevo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, the expected strength and size of Gevo's carbon business, expected market demand for carbon removals and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

Media Contact

Communications@gevo.com

IR Contact

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