Callan JMB Inc.: Callan JMB Advances U.S. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing at the Atlas Complex and Expands into North American Equipment Distribution and Assembly

Approximately $28 million in planned TRUKING equipment advances domestic manufacturing capacity, strengthens the Company's preparedness strategy, and supports new commercial opportunities

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) ("Callan JMB" or the "Company"), a diversified preparedness, logistics, and critical-infrastructure company, today announced progress toward establishing domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing at the Atlas Complex in Marion, Alabama, through an equipment procurement and distribution collaboration with TRUKING. The Company has signed an initial purchase order and expects to make a $500,000 down payment toward approximately $28 million in pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment planned for installation at Atlas.

The collaboration also provides for Callan JMB to serve as a North American distributor and assembly provider for TRUKING equipment. This role extends the Company's participation beyond the initial Atlas deployment to equipment distribution and assembly for additional planned pharmaceutical manufacturing sites and other commercial customers.

The initiative builds on Callan JMB's longstanding emergency-preparedness and response work by connecting planned domestic pharmaceutical production with the logistics, regulatory compliance, specialty packaging, warehousing, monitoring, and distribution capabilities used to protect and deliver critical supplies. Bringing these functions together at the Atlas Complex in Marion, Alabama is intended to support continuity of supply during routine operations and periods of heightened demand or disruption. Equipment distribution and assembly would also broaden the Company's commercial participation in the infrastructure supporting pharmaceutical manufacturing.

"Our work in preparedness and response has always depended on knowing how to source critical products, protect their integrity, and get them where they are needed," said Wayne Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Callan JMB. "Developing pharmaceutical manufacturing at the Atlas Complex extends that experience further into the supply chain. By connecting U.S. production with our logistics and distribution capabilities, we aim to strengthen the availability of essential products before an emergency and support resupply when demand increases. Our role with TRUKING also creates an opportunity to support additional manufacturing projects and commercial customers."

The initial equipment deployment is being coordinated with development of the planned 90,000-square-foot Marion 9 manufacturing facility at the Atlas Complex. The facility is intended to support U.S. production of pharmaceutical products affected by critical supply shortages, with equipment fabrication and facility construction expected to proceed in parallel.

TRUKING is an international supplier of pharmaceutical equipment and integrated manufacturing solutions. The collaboration brings its specialized equipment capabilities into a U.S. manufacturing project, with equipment specifications being developed at the Atlas Complex facility. TRUKING will fabricate the equipment at its facilities in China, then ship it to Alabama for Callan JMB to assemble and install. The planned pharmaceutical production will take place at the Atlas Complex, supporting the initiative's objective of expanding domestic manufacturing capacity.

Callan JMB plans to establish a dedicated assembly team to support the Atlas Complex installation and subsequent equipment deployments. Company teams are expected to participate in pre-shipment testing and qualification activities and support installation, qualification, and validation at Atlas in preparation for manufacturing operations.

Management currently anticipates approximately nine months for equipment fabrication and six to nine months for facility construction. Initial production is targeted before the end of 2027, subject to completion of construction, equipment delivery and installation, commissioning, validation, and applicable regulatory requirements.

The planned production model combines active pharmaceutical ingredients expected to be supplied by Walker's Pharmaceuticals with fill-finish capabilities at the Atlas Complex. Callan JMB's supporting services are intended to connect those manufacturing activities with the storage, packaging, handling, and distribution required to deliver finished products to healthcare and commercial customers.

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) is a diversified logistics, preparedness, and critical-infrastructure company supporting healthcare organizations, government agencies, and commercial partners. The Company provides fulfillment, warehousing, cold-chain logistics, monitoring, regulatory compliance, specialty packaging, and emergency-preparedness and response services designed to protect critical products, strengthen supply chains, and support continuity of operations. Through its portfolio of businesses, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions, Callan JMB is building a broader platform spanning healthcare and pharmaceutical logistics, domestic manufacturing, transformer and critical electrical-equipment manufacturing, critical-infrastructure services, and energy development. For more information, visit callanjmb.com

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

ahopkins@callanjmb.com

About the Atlas Complex by Callan JMB

Atlas Complex by Callan JMB is a pharmaceutical, medical, and logistics campus located in Marion, Alabama. Designed to support U.S. pharmaceutical onshoring and strengthen domestic supply chains, the campus provides scalable infrastructure for pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC), research collaboration, workforce development, cold chain logistics, and domestic distribution within a single integrated environment.

Atlas Complex Media Contact-

Arian Hopkins

ahopkins@callanjmb.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Registration Statement Under the Securities Act of 1933 on Form S-1, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.