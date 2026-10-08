Nexalin Technology, Inc.: Nexalin Technology Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement; Nasdaq Hearings Panel Grants Request for Continued Listing

HOUSTON, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL) (the "Company" or "Nexalin"), the leader in non-invasive Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS) of the brain, today announced that it has received written confirmation from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Nasdaq confirmed that the closing bid price of the Company's common stock was above the $1.00 per share minimum for 21 consecutive trading days, from August 31 through September 29, 2026, following the Company's previously announced reverse stock split.

The confirmation, dated September 30, 2026, follows a decision by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"), dated September 25, 2026, granting the Company's request for continued listing on Nasdaq. Under the terms of the Panel's decision, the Company was required to demonstrate compliance with the bid price requirement, which it has now satisfied, and must demonstrate compliance with the minimum $2.5 million stockholders' equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) on or before January 4, 2027.

"We appreciate the Panel's decision and are pleased to have satisfied the bid price requirement," said Mark White, Chief Executive Officer of Nexalin. "Our primary focus remains on the growing momentum across our business. We recently announced a distribution agreement covering Brazil and six additional South American markets, an important step in our transition toward commercial revenue generation, and we continue to advance our U.S. clinical programs, including our pivotal HALO Clarity clinical trial in insomnia, as we pursue FDA marketing authorization of our DIFS technology in the United States."

The Company's continued listing on Nasdaq remains subject to the terms of the Panel's decision, including the requirement to demonstrate compliance with the stockholders' equity requirement on or before January 4, 2027 and to promptly notify the Panel of any significant events during the exception period that may affect the Company's compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements. The Panel has reserved the right to reconsider the terms of the exception. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to demonstrate compliance with the stockholders' equity requirement within the required timeframe, or that it will be able to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's other continued listing requirements.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. Nexalin's medical devices are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body. Nexalin products are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues using frequency based bioelectronic medical technology. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, Oman and Israel. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). These forward-looking statements relate to future events, future performance, or management's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, plans, estimates, intentions, or projections relating to the future, and are not guarantees of future performance. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, or that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances (including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "will," "may," "could," "should," "would," "designed to," "positioned to," "potential," "targeted," "seeking," "continues," "strategy," "opportunity," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "predicts," "outlook," "guidance," or similar expressions, or the negative of such terms), are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's ability to demonstrate compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement on or before January 4, 2027; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement and Nasdaq's other continued listing requirements; the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; the Company's planned initiatives to strengthen its balance sheet; the Company's transition toward commercial revenue generation; the execution and anticipated benefits of its South American distribution agreement; the advancement of its U.S. clinical programs, including its pivotal HALO Clarity clinical trial in insomnia; the Company's pursuit of FDA marketing authorization; and the Company's beliefs regarding the ability of its devices to penetrate deep brain structures and the anticipated patient response and safety profile of its next-generation devices. These statements are based on Nexalin's current expectations and assumptions as of the date hereof and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Such risks include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the financing or other transactions necessary to satisfy the minimum stockholders' equity requirement, on acceptable terms or at all; the discretion of the Panel to reconsider, modify, or terminate the terms of the exception; the trading price of the Company's common stock and general market conditions; the ability of the distributor under the Company's South American distribution agreement (the "Distributor") to meet its purchase, payment, and other contractual obligations; the Company's or the Distributor's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals required to market the Company's products in South American markets other than Brazil; market acceptance of the Company's products and the timing and realization of commercial revenue; delays in clinical trial enrollment or completion, unfavorable clinical results, and the Company's ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, including FDA marketing authorization; the risk that the Company's devices, including its next-generation devices, may not demonstrate the anticipated efficacy or may be associated with adverse events; the Company's ability to secure adequate funding on acceptable terms; and the risk that the Company's common stock could be delisted from Nasdaq if the Company fails to satisfy the terms of the Panel's decision. Additional risks and uncertainties are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings the Company makes from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available free of charge at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: NXL@crescendo-ir.com