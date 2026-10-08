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RM

WKN: A3D7B6 | ISIN: US70469W2052 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RETRIEVE MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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RETRIEVE MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Retrieve Medical, Inc.: Retrieve Medical Announces National Distribution Agreement for Retrieve Passport

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTC: RMHI), developer of Retrieve Passport?, today announced a marketing agreement with a major U.S. financial services and membership platform with a substantial national consumer footprint. Through its programming, the platform will offer Retrieve Passport directly to its members, expanding the company's reach through a trusted, nationally recognized consumer brand.

The agreement marks Retrieve Medical's first national distribution relationship with a major financial services company and represents an important step in bringing secure, portable, consumer-controlled medical information to a broader audience.

Retrieve Passport brings together available medical records from doctors, hospitals, emergency rooms and laboratories, along with prescription histories, into one secure profile. Records retrieved through nationwide health information exchange networks are organized using artificial intelligence into a clear, plain-language presentation, helping consumers understand their medical history in minutes.

Subscribers access their information through a secure digital dashboard and a QR-enabled physical emergency access card. Whether visiting a new physician, managing a chronic condition, caring for an aging parent or traveling, Retrieve Passport helps individuals and authorized clinicians access a more complete picture of their medical history.

"People should be able to carry their medical history with them as easily as they carry their identification," said Jerry Swon, Chief Executive Officer of Retrieve Medical. "This agreement creates a powerful new distribution channel through a trusted national institution. It advances our mission to put medical information in the hands of the people who need it-wherever life takes them."

Retrieve Passport is offered at $149 annually. The new relationship supports the company's broader distribution strategy across consumer-membership, employer-benefit, affinity and healthcare-provider channels.

"Our focus is on making Retrieve Passport a practical, everyday benefit," Swon added. "By connecting with established consumer platforms, we can help more individuals keep their health information organized, accessible and available when it matters most."

About Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc.

Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTC: RMHI) is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering individuals with secure, portable access to their medical records. Its Retrieve Passport platform consolidates available information from multiple healthcare sources into one consumer-controlled profile, supporting access at home, during physician visits, while traveling and in emergencies.

For more information, visit www.retrievepassport.com.

Media Contact

Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc.
Thomas Swon
Director Business Development
tswon@retrievemedical.com
844-473-8743


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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