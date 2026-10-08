Firefly Aerospace: Firefly's SciTec Expands Contract with U.S. Air Force to Add Counter UAS Data in Advanced Battle Management System

SciTec's enhanced data fusion system enables warfighters to improve detection, tracking, and characterization of unmanned aerial threats

*SciTec fused sensor data and mission visualizations supporting the U.S. Air Force's Cloud- Based Command and Control (CBC2) system and its newly expanded counter UAS integration

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciTec, a Firefly Aerospace company, today announced an extension to its Cloud-Based Command and Control (CBC2) contract with the U.S. Department of the Air Force Command, Control, Communications, and Battle Management to integrate a new class of counter unmanned aerial system (CUAS) sensor feeds for the Advanced Battle Management System. The extension adds $1.5 million, bringing the total contract value to $31 million, and expands SciTec's ongoing efforts to deliver the operational data fusion system that enhances command-and-control warfighting capabilities for mission partners.

Under this contract expansion, SciTec will expand its current data fusion system by adding additional approved counter-UAS sensor data sources. This expanded data layer supports improved situational awareness and decision-making for mission partners.

"This expansion underscores the critical role SciTec's data fusion system plays in the Cloud-Based Command and Control ecosystem," said David Simenc, SciTec's President. "As new mission needs arise, our scalable architecture is already designed to rapidly integrate additional sensors and data types to strengthen warfighter decision making."

CBC2 remains a central component of the Department of the Air Force Battle Network and supports the Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control vision. By continuously integrating new data sources and tools into the CBC2 system, SciTec and the Air Force are accelerating the pace at which modern battle management capabilities can be delivered to the operational edge.

About SciTec

SciTec, a wholly owned subsidiary of Firefly Aerospace, is a leader in advanced defense technologies. Headquartered in Princeton, N.J., SciTec has more than four decades of experience supporting high-stakes national security missions with AI-enabled defense software and cloud-based, on-premise, and edge processing capabilities. SciTec's industry-leading software and big data processing capabilities are proven in operations for missile warning and defense; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; space domain awareness; remote sensing and analysis; and autonomous command and control. For more information, visit www.scitec.com.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company on a mission to reliably and repeatedly launch, land, and operate space systems from Earth to the Moon and beyond. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the first commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice and the first to achieve a successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly's engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation and vertical integration for the company's small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements regarding total contract value, SciTec's plans and capabilities, pace of delivery of modern battle management capabilities, and statements of SciTec's leadership team. These and other statements regarding Firefly's (and its subsidiary SciTec's) future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, or performance that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "modernize," "may," "will," "expands," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "would," "target," "intends," "support," and "believes." There may also be negative words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved.

Various risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to: disruptions in U.S. government operations, funding, and budgetary or procurement priorities; the fact that U.S. government contracts are generally not fully funded at inception, may be undefinitized, and may be reduced, modified, or terminated, which could prevent us from realizing our backlog; our dependence on a limited number of customers; our inability to comply with our contractual obligations or to meet the eligibility requirements and security-clearance certifications for government contracts; the limitations on disclosure arising from classified contracts; the extensive regulation of defense-industry contracting; a failure of our information technology systems or security protections; our failure to realize the expected benefits of the SciTec acquisition; the fluctuation of our operating results; adverse publicity stemming from any incident involving us, our competitors, or our customers; the failure to adequately protect our proprietary intellectual property rights; and other risk factors set forth in Firefly's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We cannot assure you that the events reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur; actual events could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contacts

press@scitec.com

press@fireflyspace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fce9fb5-e1e9-43b0-a4ab-45a61b2aa9f1