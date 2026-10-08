New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) a pioneering onshore wave energy technology company, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming 2026 Maxim Growth Summit, taking place from October 12th to 14th at The Hard Rock Hotel NYC. This prestigious event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and premier institutions to explore the latest trends and advancements across several industries.

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Eco Wave Power will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on October 13 and 14 and engage with Maxim research analysts throughout the event. In addition, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Inna Braverman will participate in the "Data Centers & Infrastructure" panel on October 13 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The panel will explore the infrastructure buildout required to support the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and data centers, including strategies for successful development, emerging local and political barriers, market appetite for financing new infrastructure, and new sources of electricity needed to meet growing power demand.

Ms. Braverman will join fellow panelists Joel Block, CEO of DarkHorse Technologies Inc., Stacy Tarver Patterson, CMO of Deep Fission, Inc., and Mike Masci, CFO of RUM Group Inc. The panel will be moderated by Tate Sullivan, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group LLC.

Ms. Braverman expects to discuss Eco Wave Power's progress in advancing its patented onshore wave energy technology across key global markets, including the Company's operational projects in Israel and at the Port of Los Angeles, as well as projects under development in Portugal, Taiwan and India.

The discussions are also expected to address the growing global demand for reliable renewable electricity, driven in part by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, data centers and digital infrastructure. Eco Wave Power believes its technology, which generates clean electricity from ocean and sea waves using existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties and piers, can provide a scalable renewable energy solution close to coastal cities, ports and energy-intensive infrastructure.

Eco Wave Power has also continued to expand its engagement with the global AI ecosystem. The Company's technology was featured during NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang's keynote presentation at NVIDIA GTC as part of a Digital Twin model showcasing renewable energy infrastructure, while Eco Wave Power U.S.'s AI-focused activities have been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception program.

Keynote speakers include Marcus Lemonis (co-owner of Camping World and executive chairman of Neighborhood Intelligence) and Eric Adams (former mayor of New York City). The conference will also feature roundtable discussions with CEOs from small- and mid-cap companies, moderated by Maxim research analysts. Roundtable discussions will cover a range of sectors, including biotechnology, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, digital assets, energy and mining, drones, and more.

This year, portions of the event will also be streamed online at https://digital.maximgrp.com/.

For more information and a complete agenda of the Maxim Growth Summit, please visit https://www.maximgrp.com/2026-growth-summit

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The independent and employee-owned firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group LLC, visit maximgrp.com.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ: WAVE) is a pioneering onshore wave energy company that converts ocean and sea waves into clean, reliable, and cost-efficient electricity using its patented technology. By generating renewable power directly from existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties, and piers, Eco Wave Power enables sustainable electricity production in close proximity to coastal cities, ports, and energy-intensive infrastructure.

As global electricity demand continues to rise, driven in part by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, data centers, and digital infrastructure, Eco Wave Power is positioning its technology as a scalable, nearshore renewable energy solution capable of supporting next-generation power needs.

With a mission to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy while supporting the next generation of digital and industrial infrastructure, Eco Wave Power developed and operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station, recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and co-funded by EDF Power Solutions. In the United States, the Company launched the first-ever onshore wave energy pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy.

Eco Wave Power is expanding globally with projects planned in Portugal, Taiwan, India and additional markets. The Company has received international recognition and support from organizations including the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK, and the EU Horizon 2020 program, and was honored with the United Nations Global Climate Action Award.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "WAVE."

Note: Information available on or through the websites mentioned herein does not form part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will", or variations of such words, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the current expectations of the management of Eco Wave Power and are subject to a number of factors, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Eco Wave Power's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and other documents filed or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

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