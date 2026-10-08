Los Angeles, California and Manitowoc, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging station and maintenance service solutions, announced today that it will be participating at the upcoming 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event in Los Angeles. Orion will present on Tuesday, October 20, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on Track 1.

CEO Sally Washlow and CFO Per Brodin will be available throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 20 - 21 for in-person investor meetings. Orion's presentation will be accessible online to all investors who register at https://ldmicroevents.com/.

Orion Online Presentation Access

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 20 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET (Track 1)

URL: https://ldmicroevents.com/

The 2026 LD Micro Main Event will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA. This three day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half hour increments and attending meetings with investors.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About Orion Energy Systems (at www.orionlighting.com)

Orion provides energy efficient LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and electrical maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners. Orion is committed to helping customers achieve their business, financial and environmental goals with high quality, innovative and safe solutions delivered with high levels of customer service and reliability.

Engage with Us

X: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @OESX_IR

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