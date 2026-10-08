SRX Global Inc: SRX Global Commits $2.5 Million to Launch Multi-Strategy Trading Platform in Partnership with 5T Trading, Powered by the EMJX Platform

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRX Global Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the "Company" or "SRX"), an AI-enabled platform dedicated to generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies and strategic assets, today announced an initial investment of $2.5 million to seed a newly formed multi-strategy trading platform fund.

The new platform was established as a strategic joint venture between SRX's internal EMJX division and 5T Trading.

"Our investment in this multi-strategy trading platform aligns perfectly with SRX's mandate to invest in high-conviction, strategic assets," said Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of SRX Global. "By partnering with EMJX and 5T Trading, we are backing a world-class infrastructure. We believe that under the combined expertise of Eric Jackson and 5T Trading this platform will become a premier launchpad for elite proprietary traders, ultimately generating significant value for our portfolio."

The primary goal of this multi-strategy trading platform is to cultivate and empower the next generation of proprietary traders. By providing infrastructure and capital backing, the partnership aims to build a thriving ecosystem for future traders to succeed.

Eric Jackson, President, EMJX Platform and Head of Asset Management, added, "Our vision is to build the ultimate ecosystem for the next generation of proprietary traders. By partnering with SRX, EMJX, and 5T Trading, and bringing on a pod approach with experienced managers, we will give future traders the capital, robust infrastructure, and strategic guidance they need to thrive in highly competitive markets. I am incredibly excited to help shape and enable the future of prop trading through this venture."

About SRX Global Inc.

SRX Global is an AI-driven platform focused on generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies, strategic assets, and technology-enabled opportunities. The Company leverages proprietary technology, data analytics, and disciplined capital allocation to identify and manage investments across multiple sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "aim," "plan," "may," "could," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's investment strategy, capital allocation and portfolio positioning, the anticipated benefits of the Company's investment in the multi-strategy trading platform, and the successful execution of the partnership with EMJX, 5T Trading, and Eric Jackson. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Company Contact

SRX Global Inc.

Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

212-896-1254

srx@kcsa.com